Advertisement

The Oscars are on Sunday, and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” has the most nominations at 11, including the best picture. This is followed by Martin Scorsese’s crime drama “The Irishman”, Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ epic from the First World War “1917”, for which 10 nominations were each awarded.

The best picture category is rounded off: “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story” and “Parasite”. Scarlett Johansson is a double candidate who nods as the best actress for “Marriage Story” and the best supporting actress for “Jojo Rabbit”.

So watch the Oscars

What : The 92nd Academy Awards

: The 92nd Academy Awards date : Sunday, February 9, 2020

: Sunday, February 9, 2020 time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET place : The Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles

: The Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles Online Stream : The show is streamed on services such as AT&T Now, Hulu and YouTube TV, and viewers with participating TV providers can watch the show on abc.com.

: The show is streamed on services such as AT&T Now, Hulu and YouTube TV, and viewers with participating TV providers can watch the show on abc.com. On TV: ABC

Best actress is Johansson Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet”, Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women”, Charlize Theron for “Bombshell” and Renee Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland in “Judy”. The best supporting actress is Johansson and Kathy Bates for “Richard Jewell”, Johansson’s “Marriage Story” with Laura Dern, Florence Pugh for “Little Women” and Margot Robbie for “Bombshell”.

Advertisement

The Academy Awards

More

More in the Academy Awards

It’s a crowded field of the best actors. Oscar winners with top-class roles, including “The Irishman”, Robert De Niro, and “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Christian Bale, did not make it.

Instead, the nominations went to Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory”, Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, Adam Driver for “Marriage Story”, Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” and Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes “. “As the best supporting actor, Tom Hanks is nominated for” A Nice Day in the Neighborhood “, Anthony Hopkins for” The Two Popes “, Al Pacino for” The Irishman “, Pacinos Co-Star Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt for” Once Upon ” Time … in Hollywood. “

Critically acclaimed appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler were also ignored. All of the nominees for best director are men, although women made profits behind the camera last year.

“Little Women’s” Greta Gerwig, who was nominated for “Lady Bird” for best director two years ago, was excluded from the category this year, but was nominated for the most adapted script.

Alex Sundby contributed to the reporting.

Surprising stars who have never won an Oscar

59 photos

,

Advertisement