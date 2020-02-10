Advertisement

Did Utkarsh Ambudkar know? Maybe he guessed it, but he wasn’t told. His representative swears.

The actor-singer known for Pitch Perfect and Brittany Runs a Marathon is also the star of the Broadway rap-improv show Freestyle Love Supreme, which belongs to its members Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Academy recruited him to perform a rhythmic summary of the show two thirds of the way through the broadcast, and his rehearsal the night before the broadcast turned out to be creepy foresight. In the practice run, for example, he had references to the winning animation feature of Toy Story 4, Brad Pitt winning best supporting role, and Taika Waititi winning custom scenario. He also made some targeted references to the largely white group of Oscar nominees, pointing to “winners who don’t look like me” and, recognizing his race, yelling “what you see right in front of you is a sign of the times.”

Sunday morning, hours before the show, his publicist Craig Bankey said they were only placeholders. “He and Questlove figured out what the beat would be and certain things in that rhyme are evergreen and will work for the show, no matter what happens, “said Bankey, referring to references to planned presentations in the show.

In Freestyle Love Supreme, the audience gives the artists certain words and topics to work on their raps, so Bankey said Ambudkar was good at making it right. Bankey assured Vanity Fair that Ambudkar had not received any tips about the secret ballot, and it is certain that the accountant counting the votes did not even share the winners with the leadership of the Academy. “He’ll be in the writers room during the first half of the show, figuring out what to add if it happens,” Bankey said.

Waititi and Pitt were quite likely guesses, but Toy Story 4 was considered by many experts as a long shot. Ambudkar may not have been tipped, but he was certainly looking ahead. He then appears on the screen in Disney’s live action Mulan and the Ryan Reynolds comedy Free Guy.

