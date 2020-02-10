There is a lot of money in films, and the nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards are no exception. Joaquin Phoenix earned Joker $ 4.5 million on the film’s $ 55 million production budget. He is expected to take home the Best Actor Award at the Oscars on Sunday evening, although the “real” performance was Uncut Gems’ best actor Adam Sandler, who was rejected by the nominees.
If you are looking for the salaries of the actresses nominated tonight, you won’t find them here. Unfortunately, only a select number of the nominees’ salaries they received from their films were released last year.
Here are the earnings and production budgets for all Oscar nominees:
BEST PICTURE
Ford vs. Ferrari – WW Box Office: 218,325,476 USD | Budget: $ 97.6 million
The Irishman – WW Box Office: $ 912,690 * (Netflix) (NFLX) – Get the report | Budget: $ 159 million
Jojo Rabbit – WW Box Office: $ 74,280,950 | Budget: $ 14 million
Joker – WW Box Office: $ 1,071,730,631 | Budget: $ 55 million
Little Women – WW Box Office: $ 177,173,143 | Budget: $ 42 million
Once upon a time … in Hollywood – WW Box Office: 371,366,142 USD | Budget: $ 90 million
Marriage Story – WW Box Office: $ 312,857 * (Netflix) | Budget: $ 8.6 million
Parasite WW Box Office: $ 167,606,648 | Budget: $ 11.8 million
1917 – WW Box Office: $ 287,342,909 | Budget: $ 100 million
FOREIGN VOICE FILM
South Korea, Parasite- WW Box Office: 167,606,648 USD | Budget: $ 11.8 million
Spain, Pain and Glory – WW Box Office: 36,857,247 USD | Budget: Unknown
France, Les Misérables – WW Box Office: 16,820,233 USD | Budget: Unknown
North Macedonia, Honeyland- WW Box Office: 809,222 USD | Budget: $ 724,050
Poland, Corpus Christi- WW box office: 8,145,173 USD | Budget: $ 1.3 million
ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM
How To Train Your Kite: The Hidden World- WW Box Office: $ 522,351,324 | Budget: $ 129 million
I lost my body – WW Box Office: 1,135,151 USD | Budget: EUR 4.75 million
Klaus WW box office: $ 0 * (Netflix) | Budget: $ 40 million
Missing link – WW Box Office: 24,943,024 USD | Budget: $ 100 million
Toy Story 4 – WW Box Office: 1,073,394,813 USD | Budget: $ 200 million
CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman – WW Box Office: $ 912,690 * (Netflix) NFLX | Budget: $ 159 million
Jojo Rabbit – WW Box Office: $ 74,280,950 | Budget: $ 14 million
Little Women – WW Box Office: $ 177,173,143 | Budget: $ 42 million
The Two Popes – WW Box Office: $ 719,998 * (Netflix) | Budget: $ 40 million
Joker: WW Box Office: $ 1,071,730,631 | Budget: $ 55 million
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-
Marriage Story – WW Box Office: $ 312,857 * (Netflix) | Budget: $ 8.6 million
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WW Box Office: $ 371,366,142 Budget: $ 90 million
Parasite: WW Box Office: $ 167,606,648 | Budget: $ 11.8 million
Knife from: WW Box Office- $ 299,641,650 | Budget: $ 40 million
1917: WW Box Office: $ 287,342,909 | Budget: $ 100 million
