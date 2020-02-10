Advertisement

There is a lot of money in films, and the nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards are no exception. Joaquin Phoenix earned Joker $ 4.5 million on the film’s $ 55 million production budget. He is expected to take home the Best Actor Award at the Oscars on Sunday evening, although the “real” performance was Uncut Gems’ best actor Adam Sandler, who was rejected by the nominees.

If you are looking for the salaries of the actresses nominated tonight, you won’t find them here. Unfortunately, only a select number of the nominees’ salaries they received from their films were released last year.

Here are the earnings and production budgets for all Oscar nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Ford vs. Ferrari – WW Box Office: 218,325,476 USD | Budget: $ 97.6 million

The Irishman – WW Box Office: $ 912,690 * (Netflix) (NFLX) – Get the report | Budget: $ 159 million

Jojo Rabbit – WW Box Office: $ 74,280,950 | Budget: $ 14 million

Joker – WW Box Office: $ 1,071,730,631 | Budget: $ 55 million

Little Women – WW Box Office: $ 177,173,143 | Budget: $ 42 million

Once upon a time … in Hollywood – WW Box Office: 371,366,142 USD | Budget: $ 90 million

Marriage Story – WW Box Office: $ 312,857 * (Netflix) | Budget: $ 8.6 million

Parasite WW Box Office: $ 167,606,648 | Budget: $ 11.8 million

1917 – WW Box Office: $ 287,342,909 | Budget: $ 100 million

FOREIGN VOICE FILM

South Korea, Parasite- WW Box Office: 167,606,648 USD | Budget: $ 11.8 million

Spain, Pain and Glory – WW Box Office: 36,857,247 USD | Budget: Unknown

France, Les Misérables – WW Box Office: 16,820,233 USD | Budget: Unknown

North Macedonia, Honeyland- WW Box Office: 809,222 USD | Budget: $ 724,050

Poland, Corpus Christi- WW box office: 8,145,173 USD | Budget: $ 1.3 million

ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM

How To Train Your Kite: The Hidden World- WW Box Office: $ 522,351,324 | Budget: $ 129 million

I lost my body – WW Box Office: 1,135,151 USD | Budget: EUR 4.75 million

Klaus WW box office: $ 0 * (Netflix) | Budget: $ 40 million

Missing link – WW Box Office: 24,943,024 USD | Budget: $ 100 million

Toy Story 4 – WW Box Office: 1,073,394,813 USD | Budget: $ 200 million

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman – WW Box Office: $ 912,690 * (Netflix) NFLX | Budget: $ 159 million

Jojo Rabbit – WW Box Office: $ 74,280,950 | Budget: $ 14 million

Little Women – WW Box Office: $ 177,173,143 | Budget: $ 42 million

The Two Popes – WW Box Office: $ 719,998 * (Netflix) | Budget: $ 40 million

Joker: WW Box Office: $ 1,071,730,631 | Budget: $ 55 million

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

Marriage Story – WW Box Office: $ 312,857 * (Netflix) | Budget: $ 8.6 million

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WW Box Office: $ 371,366,142 Budget: $ 90 million

Parasite: WW Box Office: $ 167,606,648 | Budget: $ 11.8 million

Knife from: WW Box Office- $ 299,641,650 | Budget: $ 40 million

1917: WW Box Office: $ 287,342,909 | Budget: $ 100 million

Source: All of the film’s budgets and revenue come from The Numbers.

