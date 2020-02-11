Advertisement

Posted on 10 February 2020

We really have to hand it over to Jane Fonda. Not that this would be somewhere at the top of the considerable list that includes her performance, but she is such a perfect actress and performer, as well as an activist who knows a lot about symbolism and political theater, that she quietly served a moment that will probably be played for decades on Oscar highlight reels after she left.

First the look: she recently announced that she had finished buying new clothes, which makes her choice to recycle an old dress of her a little surprising; especially because it looks pretty good on her. The jacket is her now iconic signature piece that she has worn countless times while being arrested weekly for protesting against climate change. The hair is fantastic. No surprise here, but she looks spectacular with a full head of silver hair.

But apart from fashion, a whole host of critics and commentators commented on how beautifully she brought the news about Parasite’s historic victory:

Jane Fonda also has to make a nomination based on her break alone. She gave us a MOMENT. https://t.co/DIdXKrIEGi

– Saeed Jones (@theferocity) 10 February 2020

When you look at the Best Picture announcement time and time again, enjoy how beautiful Jane Fonda has risen up to that point. She knew a wall was coming down. Exciting. A victory for all ages. Bravo Bong !!! #Parasite

– Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) 10 February 2020

I just want to say that the presentation of Jane Fonda from Best Picture was perfect: proper amount of break, great control over her response to the envelope where there is only a hint of emotion, then a wonderfully nuanced joy when she reads “Parasite” aloud. Really fantastic job. #Oscars

– Myles McNutt (@Memles) 10 February 2020

She knew exactly how to play that moment and she did an excellent amount of drama. What a professional.





Style credits:

– Mai van Mackage Double-sided wool coat with waterfall necklace

– Elie Saab Decorated dress from the fall 2013 Couture collection

– Pomellato Jewelery

Stylized by Kendall Errair | Her through Jonathan Hanousak | Makeup through David De Leon

(Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, eliesaab.com, mackage.com)

