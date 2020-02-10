Advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix’s visceral portrayal of the descent of a troubled man in “Joker” earned him his first Oscar in a career that saw personal and professional ups and downs. “I was a scoundrel in my life. I was selfish, I was cruel at times and it was hard to work with me … but so many of you in this room gave me a second chance,” Phoenix said when accepting the Award Sunday evening.

When people lead each other to salvation, he said, “This is the best of humanity.”

In sometimes widespread statements, Phoenix addressed gender and ethnic inequalities, and even the treatment of dairy cows. He put it all in hopeful words, both his and that of his late brother, the actor River Phoenix.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Actor In A Leading Role award for “Joker” on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

Getty

“The best people are so inventive, creative and brilliant. I think if we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can … create change systems that benefit all sentient beings and the environment,” said Phoenix. “When he was 17 my brother wrote this text: ‘Run with love for salvation and peace will follow.”

He was a little dazed with tears in his eyes when he left the stage. When he looked down at his Oscar, he asked, “Who does this belong to?”

“It’s yours,” said the woman, and accompanied him out.

Phoenix has already been nominated twice for the lead actor, for “The Master” in 2012 and for his appearance as Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line” in 2005. He received a side bid for “Gladiator” in 2000.

Joaquin Phoenix receives the Oscar for the leading actor from

ABC on

Youtube

