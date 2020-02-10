Advertisement

In fact, we have always admired Kristen Wiig’s unusual preferences for high fashion. We have rarely loved the individual choices, but we have always been impressed by her ability to communicate her comic character in super high fashion and not get rid of it as if she were kidding – or even laughing. She really likes things like this:

It clearly appeals to her unusual sense of things and at the same time gives her that haute couture attitude with which she glides effortlessly through an event such as the Oscars, completely a star, a comic strip and a fashionista. Is this so crazy? GOD, yes. But it is clear from the way she carries herself that she LOVES the way this makes her feel and there is something interesting about it. There are indications that 99.999% of celebrities would stay far away from any kind of fashion such as this and it seems to be that small percentage that happily runs towards it. It’s crazy, and if you’re open and friendly, you could call it “editorial,” but it’s the kind of fashion that only well-paid models can make. And here she more or less subtracts.

Those pure side panels are the only part that we would call awful. The rest is weird, but that’s actually the point.

