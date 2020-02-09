Advertisement

A shorter than usual awards season ends on Sunday and Vanity Fair brings you updates from inside the ceremony and the latest news from the awards show phase, with this regularly updated live blog. Tonight, the 92nd Academy Awards will almost certainly award the very first Oscar for a South Korean film Renée Zellweger the 15th woman in history who earns and makes two statuettes of the best actress Joaquin Phoenix the second man in history to win an Oscar for playing the Joker. But there will also be unavoidable surprises – although hopefully not the kind where someone has to hand over the wrong Oscar.

Vanity Fair will treat the 2020 Oscars this year from every possible angle, and you can read ongoing messages from the ceremony below. Joanna Robinson will be in the auditorium, hear who hits the loudest and see who rushes to the bar during every commercial break. Joy Press will be in the press room and talk to every winner while they grab their brand new trophies. And Anthony Breznican will be stationed in the wings of the Dolby Theater, watching all the traffic to and from the stage and witnessing what happens if you win an Oscar but after the cameras are turned off. In addition, Oscars expert Mark Harris will consider how everything that happens tonight fits into this year’s Oscar story – or maybe how it completely rewrites it.

Billie meets Billy

6:26 pm: Billy Porter and Billie Eilish, eternal highlights on a red carpet, finally met at the Oscars.

Julia’s backup plan

6:08 pm Julia Butter, wise older than her years, came prepared.

All must-see looks

6:06 pm Our gallery with all the looks of the red carpet is live! Billy Porter has arrived and looks golden like an Oscar, Idina Menzel and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Julia Butters embrace the pink trend of this season and much, much more. Look.

A rainy day on the red carpet

6:05 pm Rain flew through Los Angeles just as the red carpet from Oscars started, strong enough that the tent began to leak above the carpet on Hollywood Boulevard. Not to worry – Anthony Breznican watched as workers used scrapers and some strategically placed trash cans – disguised as part of the red carpet – to clean up the mess and preserve all that couture.

