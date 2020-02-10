Advertisement

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite made history, Brad Pitt won his first Oscar, Laura Dern won the best supporting actress, and Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor at a 92nd Oscar.

Bong’s South Korean class satire has won four major awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. They were all the first Oscars for a Korean film. Bong and co-writer Han Jin Won became the first Asian writers to receive the screenplay award. Parasite was the first non-English language film to win the best picture.

Parasite has been the favorite in the room for most of the awards season. A standing ovation welcomed Bong’s victory for international film. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong, to roar in front of the crowd. Unexpectedly appointed best director again, Bong greeted his fellow candidates, especially Martin Scorsese, and finally said: “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

Like last year, the annual Dolby Theater ceremony without a host began. Janelle Monae opened the show in a Mister Rogers set and sang A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

“I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist and to tell stories,” said Monae. “Happy Black History Month.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, stopped by to hold an opening monologue. Martin called it “an incredible downgrading”. Martin noted that something was missing from this year’s nominees. “Vaginas!” Answered Rock.

Follow all LIVE updates to the 92nd Academy Awards here:

9:55 IS

Best picture – parasite

Parasite made history and, along with three other Oscars, won the award for the best film – the best director, the best original screenplay and the best international film.

9:45 AM

Best Actress – Renee Zellweger, Judy

Renee Zellweger wins the Best Actress Award for her performance as Judy Garland in the biography of Judy. It was the second Oscar win in four nominations for the 50-year-old Zellweger from Texas, whose immersion in the role of Garland also brought in the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Awards.

9:35 IS

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker. This is the first Oscar and the fourth nomination.

“I was a scoundrel in my life, I was selfish, I was cruel at times, it was hard to work with me. I’m grateful that so many of you in this room gave me a second chance,” said Phoenix at the Acceptance of his award.

“When he was 17 my brother wrote this text, he said:” Run with love for salvation and peace will follow “, he finished his speech in tears with a standing ovation.

9:23 IS

Best director – Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Bong Joon-ho wins Best Parasite Director Award. The 50-year-old Bong defeated Hollywood veterans like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino for his Korean-language film about the violent conflict between property and property in today’s Seoul.

In his approval notes, Bong greeted both directors.

“When I was at school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. The nomination was a great honor. I never thought I would win,” he said when the audience applauded.

“When people in the United States weren’t familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list. He’s here,” added Bong. “Quentin, I love you!”

And then he repeated a comment he made after winning the best international picture: “I’ll drink until the next morning. Thank you.”

9:15 IS

Best original song – Rocketman

Elton John wins his second Oscar for Rocketman’s original son “I Gonna Love Me Again”, a biography of his life. John previously won for The Lion King’s Can You Feel the Love Tonight. This is the first Oscar of his long-time employee Bernie Taupin.

9:13 IS

Best original result – joker

Joker picks up his first Oscar. Hildur Guðnadóttir wins the Best Original Score Academy Award. Her score was played on set to help Joaquin Phoenix enter the character.

08.55 a.m.

Best international feature – parasite

Bong Joon-ho won his second Oscar for parasites. The film was the first South Korean film to be nominated and won the award. Bong received a standing ovation.

08.50 a.m.

Best makeup and hairstyling – bombshell

Ray Romano dropped an F bomb and announced Bombshell as the winner. Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker are the winners.

08.45 a.m.

Best visual effects – 1917

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy won the show’s third Oscar for the best visual effects in 1917. Other nominees were The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

8:38 AM IS

Cynthia Erivo plays her Oscar-nominated Harriet track

Cynthia Erivo received the show’s second standing ovation for her performance of her Oscar-nominated song from the film Harriet.

8:27 AM IS

Best film cut – Ford vs. Ferrari

Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker win Ford’s second Oscar against Ferrari.

8:20 AM IS

Best camera – 1917

Roger Deakins wins his and in 1917 the second Oscar. Deakins previously won after 14 Blade Runner 2049 nominations.

8:10 AM IS

Best Sound Editing – Ford vs. Ferrari, Best Sound Mixing – 1917

Donald Sylvester wins Oscar for best sound editing for Ford against Ferrari. Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson received the first Oscar for best sound mixing in 1917.

8 a.m. IS

Eminem delivers a surprise feat

Eminem played his Oscar-winning track from 8 Mile, Lose Yourself, in a surprise performance that earned him a standing ovation.

Listen, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem), February 10, 2020

7:45 AM

Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern

Laura Dern closes her award ceremony with an Oscar for her appearance in Marriage Story. The daughter of acclaimed actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd has been widely ranked the leader in this category after winning both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance last month.

7:40 IS

Best Documentary – American Factory, Best Documentary – Learn to skate in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert win the Oscar for Best Documentary for American Factory, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s company. Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva won the Oscar for the best documentary short topic for learning skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl).

7:30 am

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran wins for Little Women. Durran won an Oscar for her work on Anna Karenina (2012) and was nominated for the award seven times.

7:25 IS

Best Production Design – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh win Oscars for their work on Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

07.20 a.m.

Best Live Action Short Film – The Window of the Neighbors

Director Marshall Curry wins his first Oscar after three previous nominations.

7:15 IS

Best adapted script – Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi wins his first Oscar for writing political satire Jojo Rabbit. The film is based on Christine Leunens’ book Caging Skies.

7:10 AM IS

Best original screenplay – Parasite

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Parasite on the first evening of the evening.

06.55 a.m.

Best animated feature – Toy Story 4, Best animated short – Hair Love

Toy Story 4 is the latest Pixar film to win the Oscar for Best Animated Film. Toy Story 3 also won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Director Josh Cooley accepted the award and said, “We hope your adventures with Woody and Buzz made growing up a little easier.” Toy Story 4 became the 10th Pixar Animation Studio project to feature the best animated feature trophy took home the Academy Awards.

06:40 IS

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt wins the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his appearance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “This is for my children,” said Pitt in his acceptance speech and also thanked director Quentin Tarantino and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. “I’m a bit amazed. I can’t look back, but that made me do it,” he added. Pitt defeated a field of former Oscar winners: Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) and Tom Hanks (A Nice Day In The Neighborhood).

6.30 a.m.

Janelle Monae starts the Academy Awards

The Oscars started on Hollywood Sunday with a musical medley by Janelle Monae and Billy Porter, including dancing jokers and the Mister Rogers theme song, alluding to the biography A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

6:00 a.m.

From Joaquin Phoenix to Leonardo DiCaprio, you can find the full list of nominees here

Joker leads the nominations with 11, followed by The Irishman (1917) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is ranked second with 10 nominations each. Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Martin Scorsese are among the nominees on the A list.

05:40 IS

From Billie Eilish to Mindy Kaling; Check out the best looks for the red carpet

One of the most anticipated actresses of the night will be singer Billie Eilish, who has arrived on the red carpet in her trademark oversized suits. Mindy Kaling looked stunning in her yellow dress and Laura Dern was ready to take home her best supporting actress award in her pink dress.

05:15 IS

