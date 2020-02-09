Advertisement

Maybe there will be no host, or the option of Greta Gerwig winning best director – but because of God there will be an Oscars live stream on Sunday evening. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be presented this weekend from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles – and even cutters will see the Academy award to a perhaps predictable list of winners. Read on to find out how you can view the 2020 Oscars through different platforms.

How to view the Oscars

The Academy Awards are broadcast on ABC on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. Point Interested parties can watch the Academy Awards on their televisions at the local ABC affiliate or online at abc.com (or via the ABC app) by registering with a participating television supplier. (Details about the providers can be found here.) In addition, services such as Sling TV and AT&T TV Now will stream the show, as well as Hulu via Hulu + Live. Follow this link to sign up for Hulu before the Oscar live stream starts.

How to view the Oscars Red Carpet

While the Academy Awards start at 8 p.m. ET, the Oscar red carpet starts much earlier in the day. This year, E! his reporting starts at 5 p.m. ET / 2:00 PM PT; watch over the air or stream online via a platform such as Hulu + Live. In the meantime, ABC will broadcast the official Oscar Red Carpet from 6.30 pm ET / 3.30 pm. Punt That show is broadcast on ABC television partners and streamed online via the same supporters and services as mentioned above for the ceremony itself. In addition, the Academy Awards work with Twitter for Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which is streamed on the official Twitter account of the Academy, @TheAcademy, from 6:30 pm. ET / 3:30 p.m. Point

Advertisement

When do the oscars start?

As mentioned, the 92nd annual Academy Awards start at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on Sunday evening, February 9. Fill in your ballot now and plan accordingly.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– The Hollywood Hollywood cover of 2020 from Vanity Fair is there with Eddie Murphy, Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez and more

– Who would defend Harvey Weinstein?

– Oscar nominations 2020: what went wrong – and did something go well?

– Greta Gerwig about the life of Little Women – and why ‘male violence’ is not the only thing that matters

– Jennifer Lopez about giving everything to Hustlers and breaking the mold

– How Antonio Banderas changed his life after he nearly lost it

– From the archive: a look at the J. Lo phenomenon

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily Hollywood newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement