LOS ANGELES >> The newest at the 92nd Academy Awards, presented today at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (all times Pacific):

3.30 p.m.

Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant on the red carpet of Oscars.

The director “BlacKkKlansman” wore a purple suit in yellow decorated with Bryants no. 24 on the lapel and back. He also wore a pair of Nike sneakers from Bryant.

Lee also walked the red carpet in a purple suit last year – a nod to the late musical artist and close friend Prince.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, will be part of the Oscars ’In Memorium segment.

Roots frontman Questlove said that Bryant was “a great person, a stand-up guy.” The Philadelphia resident recalled the waves that Bryant made in 1996 when he convinced Brandy to be his date at the ball. Bryant and Questlove had since made a friendship based in part on their Philly upbringing.

“Every time I saw him or his family, there has always been love,” said Questlove. “It’s very devastating. We are all mourning now.”

3.15 p.m.

“Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry has brought a special guest to the red carpet of Oscars – Deandre Arnold, a high school student in Texas who was told that he could not attend the graduation ceremony unless he dreadlocks.

Arnold’s story caught national attention and led the Texas Legislative Black Caucus to draft a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on hair textures and styles that are usually associated with race. Cherry was eager to lend his support – his film about a young black girl asking her inexperienced father to help her style her hair has been nominated for the best short animation film.

“It means to us that he is here with us,” said Cherry. “We wanted to show people how good he is of a child, but there is no reason why people should check us on her.”

Arnold said it “validates” to get support from Cherry and other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, who donated him $ 20,000 for his education.

“I am strong because of the support system I have behind me,” said Arnold.

2.45 p.m.

Win or lose, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho is convinced that a movie in a foreign language will soon win an Oscar.

“Regardless of the result, I think the door has been opened,” said the director from South Korea. “I think as long as we continue this effort, the door will just open wider and wider.”

“Parasite” has the chance to become the first non-English film to win the best image – a tribute to its moving story of income inequality, a talented ensemble cast and an academy membership that has become more international in recent years. Bong walked the red carpet with eight actors from the film and noted that actors and others from the American film industry were eager to meet them.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s fair to separate movies in English and non-English,” he said. “I think as long as it’s beautiful it’s a movie theater.”

Bong does not sweat or he leaves with a trophy. He is particularly pleased that the Oscars are ending a five-week journey from his home in South Korea.

“There will be a party after the ceremony, and I will go home after the party,” he said. “So when I think of those two things, I don’t get nervous at all.”

2.40 p.m.

“Frozen 2’s” Kristen Anderson-Lopez has hidden a secret under her emerald green dress: Sneakers.

Anderson-Lopez, an award-winning composer along with husband Robert Lopez, proudly lifted her dress to show off her comfortable stairs and yelled at fan bleachers that this is “the only way to do the Oscars.”

Oscar winners for “Let It Go” and “Remember Me” from “Coco” have already been nominated for the song “Into the Unknown” this year.

However, the footwear does not reflect her excitement. She says that an Oscar victory feels like a “second marriage” to them.

2.30 a.m.

Zazie Beetz says she considered her role in “Joker” a “career-changing and life-changing experience” – and that has not been shaken by criticism that the film is “dangerous” or “irresponsible.”

“I was so happy to see and share a story like this,” Beetz said Sunday for the Oscars. “It was great to be part of it.”

“Joker” is the most important nominee on the way to Sunday’s ceremony with 11 kinks, including for the best photo.

A wild story about the classic Batman villain is a blockbuster but divided among critics, some of whom are concerned spectators who may consider the character of Joaquin Phoenix as an inspiration or excuse to act. Warner bros. was even asked in September to declare that the film is not “approval of real violence of any kind.”

“I have had it in my heart from the beginning,” said Beetz, who also praised Phoenix for addressing the industry’s diversity issues.

“Joker” calm Hildur Guðnadóttir also praised Phoenix, recalling how the best actor-nominated listened to her score on the set.

13.15 hrs

The Oscars red carpet started with an unwanted guest – hard rain and an explosion of cold air.

Rain was a possibility for Sunday, so the carpet is protected with a large tent. But just as stars like Billy Porter and Tamron Hall arrived, the sky above the Dolby Theater in Hollywood opened in a torrential rain.

She had the position of some camera crews just outside the tent, so they went looking for sails and plastic to protect their belongings.

“Oh my God, the tent is leaking,” said a photographer who saw a hole above the huge Oscars board.

The hardened staff runs around with squeegees trying to push excess water from the tent.

Temperatures were on Sundays in the high 50s, which are considered cold in Los Angeles.

The downpour did not dampen the appearance of the red carpet of early arrivals, including Porter. The “Pose” star wore a glittering gold metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt that depicted the interior of the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace.

