Posted on 10 February 2020

We are afraid that we are not too friendly about this, kittens. We need a statement. It just feels …

Sad. It is quite possible that we read too much about this, but for us this looks like the essential ensemble “I’m not winning a prize tonight”. It is formal enough, it meets its Chanel obligations and it more or less takes a decent photo. The midnight blue color is an interesting choice one night when pale pink the carpet seemed to reign and we can’t say it doesn’t suit her.

But it all feels so … droopy and, we don’t know … sad somehow. It doesn’t help that she looks desperately late to visit a hair stylist, even though she paid top dollar for that coif, including the roots. The bows on the “sleeves” are stupid, just like the jewel with tassels. Seriously, what is it with all boob brushes?

Anyway, we hate this. We have just decided. If you are inclined, convince us otherwise. In other words:

Margot Robbie’s “It’s an honor to be nominated” Dress:

Style credits:

–Chanel Strapless chiffon bustier dress with elegant decorations from the Couture collection from spring 1994

Stylized by Kate Young | Her through Bryce Scarlett | Makeup through Pati Dubroff | Nails through Tom Bachik

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, JENNIFER GREYLOCK / INSTARimages.com, AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages, David Gabber / PRPhotos.com, davidwebb.com]

