Posted on 11 February 2020

We thought this was an unusual series of choices, from the cape to the * shudder * robe belt to the sheer overlay and we were all ready to put it to a vote by throwing it all at the wolves Bitter Kittens, but there is something that you should probably know it before you sharpen your claws.

Van Dior: “Natalie Portman wore a black cape with the edge embroidered in gold thread with the names of female directors whose acclaimed films were ignored by the Academy this year.”

Van Natalie Portman: “Tribute to these remarkable women who were not recognized last night for their incredible work: Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller, Mati Diop, Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har’el and Céline Sciamma.”

Yes No. That is too bad to be subjected to style criticism. And by the way, the longer we look at it, the more we love it to come off as if it were in a fantastic chic union.





Style credits:

– Christian Dior Black Cape from the Couture collection from the spring of 2018

– Christian Dior Tulle dress from the Couture collection from spring 2020

– Cartier High jewelry ring set with a yellow diamond, diamonds, black lacquer and yellow gold from the Coloratura de Cartier collection

– Cartier Earrings in pink gold and diamonds from the Clash de Cartier collection

Stylized by Ryan Hastings | Her through Adam Campbell | Makeup through Lisa Storey

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, Hahn Lionel / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, INSTARImages, dior.com]

