Posted on 10 February 2020

Miss Olivia confirmed last night that she is not only still incredibly charming, but also the sweet creature staring at us from her dress.

She has a very strict preference for coverage – from neck to toes and along her wrists. It is strictly consistent and we can respect that; mainly because her preferences have resulted in a number of interesting red carpet looks. She does it best when she gets designs that really fit in with her innate royal appearance, even if she all has jokes and wide grins. She just looks good in queen dragging. But often, when designers are given a set of rules that limit their creativity or the aesthetic of the house, they do something very crazy to give the dress some interest, flair, something to remind you that they made it. In this case, Stella gave Olivia’s ears. We don’t know what she had to do that or how she couldn’t see them when she first stepped off, but she must have been desperate to put some – ANY – kind of stamp on it to release it.

On the other hand, it looks a bit like a senator or dignity in the Star Wars universe and as long as we look at it from that perspective, it works pretty well.

Style credits:

– Customization Stella McCartney Velvet decorated dress with cut-out details

– Atelier Swarovski Custom made Swarovski diamonds and emerald earrings, “Mosaic” Ring and “Rainforest Green Round” Ring

– Jimmy Choo Shoes

Stylized by Miranda Almond | Her through Marcus Francis | Makeup through Sarah Uslan

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, INSTARImages, AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages, Courtesy or Atelier Swarovski]

