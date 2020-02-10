Advertisement

There were zero female directors nominated for the 2020 Oscars, but female filmmakers were an important topic of conversation during the biggest Hollywood evening. Even before the ceremony began Natalie Portman made waves by wearing a Dior-cape embroidered with the last names of women who were pushed in control of men, including Greta Gerwig, Lulu Wang and Lorene Scafaria.

“If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right now!” Laura Dern told the press room after winning the best supporting actress figurine for her turn in Marriage Story.

When the night started, presenters were opened Chris Rock and Steve Martin felt the need to point to the lack of inclusiveness in the direction category. When Rock joked that “so many great directors were nominated this year,” Martin replied that he “thought something was missing in the list this year.”

“Vaginas?” Rock replied. The audience cheered for the joke, even though the line was inelegant and trans-exclusive. Two steps forward, one step back.

Backstage at the Oscars, winner of the best documentary Julia Reichert, who won alongside for American Factory Steven Bognar told the press room that she wanted more solidarity between women in the industry. “We have to support each other and not fit in the patriarchy, not in the boys club,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dern praised Gerwig’s Little Women, in which Dern also played: “I would like to see (Gerwig) constantly awarded for all her beautiful work.” She also checked the name of Wang and Honey Boy filmmaker Alma Har’el, and criticized the “lack of second opportunities for women” in the industry.

“You have to use your voice in this life,” she insisted.

Dern has also commented on the comments she received from journalists this year about her many portraits of complex women, and attributes her run to the women who can make these roles greener. “There are many more exciting roles to play and future generations will be the ones who elevate and show us because they know it is their role, not because they will ask permission,” she said. “They are just going to do what they love.”

On the stage of the Oscars, with a trio Sigourney Weaver, Brie larson, and Gal Gadot commented on the media in the same way and joked that they wanted to start a Hollywood fight club in which the club’s biggest loser would be forced to answer journalist questions “about what it’s like to be a woman in Hollywood “

The most moving comments of the night, however, came from the best documentary short winner Carol Dysinger, who noted that she won a student academy prize in 1977, which was handed to her by Frank Capra. “I thought I’d skipped the difficult part. I thought I’d make movies afterwards, and if I hadn’t had that encouragement then I wouldn’t have been able to resist the last four decades in this industry,” she said. Dysinger won with her short learning Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl), about a school in Kabul that teaches girls to skate, among other things.

“They teach girls courage to raise your hand, to say that I am here, I have something to say,” she said. “And I’m going up that slope. Don’t try to stop me.”

Joy Press has contributed to this report.

