Posted on 11 February 2020

There are so many other looks to get from this weekend – not just the after parties, but all that pre-partying at the Independent Spirit Awards – that it’s time for our extensive (and exhausting) 2020 Academy Awards coverage bed, good and full assessed and assessed. In that sense, we kindly ask the remaining celebrities to stand in line to make it easier for us.

Beanie Feldstein in Miu Miu

A beaded black-on-white flower is different enough to make the Oscars red carpet remarkable, but we don’t like the pattern and we really don’t like the neckline and the straps.

Kang-Ho Song, Lee Sun Gyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, Bong Joon-ho, Park Myung-hoon, Lee Jeong-eun, Jang Hye-jin and Choi Woo-shik

They all look like winners. The upper half of Cho Yeo-jeong is an unfortunate color. She would have been so much better if that body were white. The Park So-dam dress stands out for its color and fringed layered effect, but the dark blue of Lee Jeong-eun was also beautiful.

Chrissy Metz in Christian Siriano

This is nice enough, but when she sang on stage, she wore an unusual (for her) open neckline with cleavage and it looked so much better than this kind of body, that’s the kind she prefers most. Let your girls out, girl!

Geena Davis in Romona Keveža

Hate the neck, but that dark tin looks great. We haven’t changed her mind on pure skirts, but damned if she doesn’t.

Greta Gerwig in Dior

We appreciate the understated and somewhat unusual color of the dress, but it clashes with the necklace and we just want to pretend we don’t see the fringe on the hem.

Idina Menzel in J. Mendel

She certainly doesn’t look bad here, but it felt very old to us. The necklace is beautiful, but the hip arch can go.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Vera Wang

Without a doubt our favorite necklace of the night – on a night where a serious neck jewel action took place. The dress is simple, but it is shown perfectly, that is what the necklace needs.

Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton

She’s way too young to dress like the hottest new star of 1960. This doesn’t do anything for her.

Kathy Bates in Giorgio Armani

The jacket is spectacular and we love the hair, makeup and jewelry. If we could make one change, we would have suggested a shoe with a slightly more visual appearance.

Kelly Marie Tran in Schiaparelli Couture

We really don’t like the print on the bustline, which looks a bit like a swimsuit textile, but we love the unusual shape of the skirt.

Lucy Boynton in Chanel

This is attractive in that ‘Victorian Horror Story’ strain that fits her so well, but the longer we look at it, the more we think a much simpler skirt would have contributed to the overall design.

Margaret Qualley in Chanel Couture

She’s sorting it out slowly during the awards season, and although we think this dress is just a little underwhelming, she looks polished and she has to make halter necks one of her go-tos.

Mindy Kaling in Dolce & Gabbana

We really want her not to have chosen D&G, but we have to admit reluctantly that she has certainly done well for her. This can be a personal record.

Penelope Cruz in Chanel

We are sorry to say that we really hated this. She usually has such good instincts and more often than not opts for safe elegance, but this looks a bit too traditional and a bit “seamstress”. Pearls and the camellia are both distinctive Chanel motifs, but we don’t think we ever saw them deployed so awkwardly by the house.

Wilson Rebel in Jason Wu

Literally the best dress she has ever worn.

Sigourney Weaver in Dior

A spectacular color, shape and style for her. We just can’t love the rope wing.

And that’s a wrap for the 2020 Oscars red carpet, babies! If we didn’t cover your favorite celebs, it’s probably because we made the promise that after that time they didn’t try to frame us for murder. On to the Oscar-adjacent red carpets! After a short nap.

