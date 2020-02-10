Advertisement

We call it now to put an end to the furious tension that so many of you – not to mention Hollywood – feel now:

T Lo’s official Oscars 2020 Pick for the best of the night, without a doubt.

If we have to have a lot of fuss about it, we could suggest that the irregular bustline and belt are not our favorite elements here, but we should also follow up with the observation that they are the dress giving a real shot of modernity and freshness. Everything about this look says Oscar-winning actress. It smells of world class prestige and glamor at the same time. The soft pink is beautiful on her and her hair and makeup come to the occasion. Simply perfect all around.

Style credits:

-Customization Versace workshop Peach colored silk dress with a hand-embroidered asymmetrical Swarovski crystal body

– Harry Winston Drapery diamond bracelet, carpet diamond ring, sparkling cluster diamond ring, 2.34 carat, set in platinum and crossover diamond ring

– Stuart Weitzman Shoes

Stylized by Wayman + Micah | Her through Larry Sims | Makeup through Latrice Johnson

