Advertisement

Posted on 10 February 2020

Miss Saoirse Ronan would like to know that she doesn’t give hugs tonight.

Advertisement

She knew she was far from a slot, and not at all likely for a win, so why not wear a dress that keeps everyone away all night? Or maybe it was a greeting to the early days of locomotives. Whatever it is, it’s great as hell. The lavender skirt feels like it’s coming out of nowhere. We think we are digging the pony. I love the earrings, but we are not convinced of the make-up, which seems too heavy to us.

Style credits:

– Customization Gucci Black, ivory and lavender dress with deep v-neck, silk ruffles with ruffles and moiré waist

– Gucci Earrings in white gold, spinels and diamonds, rings in white gold, rubellite, pink sapphires, diamonds and a pink tourmaline and a brooch in white gold, tsavorite and diamonds

Stylized by Elizabeth Saltzman | Her through Adir Abergel | Makeup through Kara Yoshimoto Bua | Nails through Queenie Nguyen

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, INSTARImages, JENNIFER GRAYLOCK / INSTARimages.com, AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages, Hahn Lionel / Abaca Usa / Instarimages.com]

Our book “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life” will appear on March 3 and was named one of the best new books of 2020 by Cosmopolitan!

Advertisement