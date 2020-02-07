Advertisement

Just like last year, the Academy Awards from Sunday are hostless. But the show will not be lacking in star power: Oscar performances for the 92nd annual prizes include special performances by Grammy winner Billie Eilish and multihyphenate Janelle Monáe, live performances of all five nominees in the best-original-number category (including double nominees) Cynthia Erivo) and presenters of celebrities that span generations. Everything further to know about the Oscars ceremony in 2020.

Mahershala Ali

Ali, who won the best supporting role for Green Book (his second victory in the category) last year, presents the best supporting role at the Oscars. It is generally expected that that prize goes to the star of Marriage Story Laura Dern, who played a divorce lawyer Noah BaumbachNetflix film opposite Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Ambudkar is best known for his performances in Pitch Perfect and The Mindy Project and is preparing for a big 2020 with performances in Disney’s Mulan and the Ryan Reynolds summer action movie Free Guy.

Zazie Beetz

The Atlanta actor played opposite the leader of the best actor Joaquin Phoenix in Todd PhillipsS Joker.

Timothée Chalamet

Fresh out Greta Gerwig‘S Little Women, the Oscars will use Chalamet to lure younger viewers to a ceremony that may be dominated by a film about the First World War.

Olivia Colman

Colman, the winner of the best actress in 2019 for The Favorite, will present the best actor on Sunday. (Phoenix is ​​the favorite to win.)

James Corden

The CBS late-night set-up will be moonlight like a ABC presenter and, most likely, a joke about being in Cats.

Penelope Cruz

The Oscar winner appeared opposite the best actor nominee Antonio Banderas in Pedro AlmodóvarPain and glory.

Beanie Feldstein

Unless something changes, it is only Feldstein who represents Olivia WildeS Booksmart at the Oscars; her scene partner, Kaitlyn Dever, stands so far not with the Oscar presenters.

Will Ferrell

Ferrell is often the highlight of any award ceremony that is lucky enough to appoint him as a presenter. Put money on the Downhill actor who appears opposite his costar, fellow presenter Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jane Fonda

The legendary actor, who has been arrested several times in recent months protesting inactivity in Washington, DC, about climate change, was one of the last presenters announced by the Academy.

Josh Gad

The Frozen franchisester helps Disney-owned ABC to appeal to all those children who stay up late to watch the Oscars.

Gal Gadot

With Wonder Woman 1984 coming this summer, Diana Prince herself will appear at the Oscars to lend some super power to the procedure.

Zack Gottsagen

Star of The Peanut Butter Falcon, the most profitable indie release of 2019, Gottsagen was one of the best stories of last year. (Just like his character, Gottsagen has Down syndrome.) He is likely to appear alongside his Peanut Butter Falcon costar Shia LaBeouf on Sunday.

Tom Hanks

Hanks, who was honored last month with the Cecil B. de Mille prize by the Golden Globes, will attend the Academy Awards for the first time since 2001.

Salma Hayek

We are going to guess that she will not promote Like a Boss during her performance. (Hey, do you remember as a boss?)

Oscar Isaac

One of the members of the cast of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker chose to present at the Oscars on Sunday.

Mindy Kaling

The writer and star of Late Night belongs to a number of comedians who appear on the Oscars.

Diane Keaton

The only film that Keaton released last year was Poms, who – if he is already remembered – is remarkable for starting a feud between Anjelica Huston and Jacki Weaver. But the Oscar-winning Keaton will be back at the Academy Awards on Sunday, presumably there to award a grand prize. Back in 2007, Keaton and Jack Nicholson best photo presented to The Departed.

Regina King

Last year’s winner for the best supporting actor, King is almost certain to present Brad Pitt with his first acting Oscar when she announces the winner for the best supporting role on Sunday.

Shia LaBeouf

Quite calm, LaBeouf had quite a comeback in 2019: he not only played in The Peanut Butter Falcon, but his autobiographical film Honey Boy earned the former Transformers star some of the best reviews of his career.

Brie Larson

Larson, a former winner of the best actress and current captain Marvel, joins Gadot as one of the few representatives from the comic strip world.

Spike Lee

A year after winning his first Oscar (in the adapted scenario category for BlacKkKlansman), Lee returns to the Academy Awards as a presenter.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Emmy winner Dreyfus has already received strong messages for her work in Downhill. As said, it is likely that she will appear opposite Ferrell, the film costs.

George MacKay

For many Oscar viewers, the 1917 star was pushed into the best actor category for his work in the ruthless film. MacKay presents Sunday as a consolation prize.

Rami Malek

Malek, the winner of the best actor last year for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, will most likely award a prize to another transforming star wrap: he presents Sunday the best actress, a category in which Renée Zellweger is expected to triumph.

Steve Martin

What to do if there is no Oscar host? Have a former Oscar emcee appear on stage.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The creator and star of Hamilton feels like an obvious choice to present the best original song (a prize that is likely to go) Elton John for his Rocketman number).

Sandra Oh

The Oscars have no famous host this year, but if necessary, Oh should be able to acquit themselves nicely. The Killing Eve star cohosted the 2019 Golden Globes with Andy Samberg and won solid reviews for her efforts.

Natalie Portman

A former winner of the best actress, Portman was last nominated for playing the title role in Jackie of 2016.

Anthony Ramos

Miranda’s Hamilton-costar Ramos is ready for greatness in 2020 while taking the leading role of Miranda in the film adaptation of In the Heights.

Keanu Reeves

The John Wick Star, approved by the Internet, has achieved the Harrison Ford part of his career, where he revives the roles that have made him famous. This year comes: another excellent adventure in the third Bill & Ted film. Next year: The Matrix 4. Woah.

Chris Rock

See Martin, Steve.

Ray Romano

A supporting player Martin ScorseseThe Irishman, Romano is one of the few stars in that film that is confirmed to appear as a presenter at the Oscars.

Maya Rudolph

A highlight of last year’s Oscars was when Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appeared early in the broadcast and told various zingers. So far this year only Rudolph is planned for a return confirmation.

Mark Ruffalo

Hulk Oscars.

Kelly Marie Tran

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker actor, whose reduced screen time from Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a cause of much outrage among fans, will appear on Disney-owned ABC as an Oscar presenter.

Taika Waititi

The Jojo Rabbit writer, director and star – who could very well win an Oscar for screenwriting on Sunday – will also appear as a presenter during the ceremony. With Natalie Portman also in line, Disney might intend to sneak in a little early Thor: Love and Thunder promotion for viewers. (That film will not reach the cinema until 2021.)

Sigourney Weaver

Before returning to the Ghostbusters franchise for Ghostbusters: Afterlife this summer, Weaver presents a prize at the Oscars.

Kristen Wiig

Wiig, who shines across from Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, has a history of really funny awards-show performances. Because of the Oscars, crossed fingers that continue.

Rebel Wilson

Bet the house on Wilson dunking on Cats with Corden.

