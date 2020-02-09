Advertisement

TORONTO –

Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during Sunday’s Oscars, and wore a purple and gold suit with a Los Angeles Laker theme with the NBA icon stitched into the lapel.

Bryant’s iconic number 24, which was also sewn into the back of the suit, was shown when Lee walked the red carpet during the 92nd Academy Awards. He also put on Bryant’s Nike shoes.

“For Vanessa, for the family, peace and love,” he said in an interview with the red carpet with Billy Porter.

In 2009, Lee directed the documentary “Kobe: Doin” Work, which profiled the infamous training and work ethics of the Laker star.

Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash, is being honored this year with a special tribute to the Oscar ceremony.

Although he was not a member of the Academy, Bryant won the 2018 Oscar for the best animation film for writing and telling the film “Best Basketball.” The short profile of Bryants 2015 from basketball.

