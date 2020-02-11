Advertisement

Miss Caitriona struck herself as a couple of Valentine’s Day for the Oscars and managed to downplay part of the exuberance of her dresses with a number of smart styling choices. Please join the jury, Cait.

Caitriona Balfe in Valentino Couture at the Oscars

Lady, you almost had us – until we got to that fish tail. A column skirt would have made this more or less perfect. Yet it was one of the more eye-catching looks of the night – if only to be slightly different in form and style.

Caitriona Balfe at Prabal Gurung at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Bitter kittens have known for a long time that we hate huge snares in fashion. Call us rigid, but we tend to think that they look pretty stupid for anyone over the age of twelve. And although that design of the bodices / sleeves is technically not a bow, we think we can get past the resemblance because we love this look. Part of it comes down to the fact that it is so subdued compared to the first look and part of it comes down to how well it is suitable for that bold red. The jewelry is really well-chosen and the somewhat cliché hairstyle does a lot to keep the overall effect modest and elegant. That said, the shoes are terrible.





Style credits:

First sight: Valentino Dress from the Couture collection from the spring of 2020 | Niwaka Jewelery Giuseppe Zanotti Shoes

Second glance: Prabal Gurung Crimson stretch crepe column dress with hand-draped recycled taffeta and sculptural bow from the Pre-Fall 2020 collection | Niwaka Jewelery Gianvito Rossi Shoes

Stylized by Karla Welch | Her through Marcus Francis | Makeup through Bren Robertson

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, RobinLori / INSTARimages.com, valentino.com, Courtesy or Prabal Gurung]

