Advertisement

Posted on 10 February 2020

Advertisement

Kittens, while you wait for us to spit all our opinions about the total sum of Oscars red carpentry today, you can always catch up with our quick and dirty first-impression opinions on all the most negotiable looks in the piece we wrote in the early Hours of the night for Cosmopolitan:

It’s Hollywood’s prom evening, people! And all potential kings and potential queens of the ball – from the accurate bets to the nominations just honored; the presenters for the passers-by know well and well that striking that red carpet of Oscars into something amazing, stimulating discussion, making a statement and seeking attention everywhere is half the reason for the night. Oh, you know it’s true.

Now let’s hand out some of our own prizes!

Go here to see what kind of prices we have come up with. And don’t be surprised if we review a few opinions by the time they are put in the spotlight. Daylight can do funny things.

[Photo credit: Cosmopolitan]

Our book “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life” will appear on March 3 and was named one of the best new books of 2020 by Cosmopolitan!

Advertisement