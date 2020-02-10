Advertisement

The rapid rise of Taika Waititi hit a crescendo during the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The filmmaker and star of Jojo Rabbit won an Oscar for adapted screenplay on Sunday evening, the first Academy Award of his career and the first time that a native person ever received the honor in both screenwriting scenarios. (Waititi is of Maiori and of Jewish descent.)

“Thank you. This is really light. This is light. It should be heavy,” Waititi joked about his statuette before devoting the prize to native children around the world in a short but sweet speech.

Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, Jojo Rabbit is a fantastic comedy drama about a young boy who lives in Nazi Germany and whose mother (played by Oscar nominee) Scarlett Johansson) has secretly offered shelter to a young Jewish girl. During the movie, the boy (Roman Griffin Davis), Named Jojo Rabbit by his Nazi colleagues, enters into a relationship with Adolf Hitler (Waititi), his imaginary friend.

“This idea of ​​how war affects children has led me to connect at a deeper level with the story and themes in Caging Skies,” Waititi wrote for Vanity Fair earlier this year. “The idea of ​​trying to understand this little boy we should despise, and seeing Nazi Germany fall apart through his eyes, that felt like a challenge.”

Just like finding the humor in Hitler. “I have always used humor to present my ideas, and if I were to stay true to myself and my sensitivities, it had to be the same. My smile never came for free. I always knew that I was in good company with the great satirists who came before me came and went, but it still feels like my wildest movie so far, “continued Waititi. “This topic is very sensitive, and I knew I had to do it right.” Pressure “of risk is the driving force of what keeps me going. That’s another reason I made Jojo Rabbit – because it’s scary felt for me. “

During the awards season, Waititi received praise for his film, including from Mel Brooks, who famously satirized Hitler in The Producers. “I just saw Jojo Rabbit, and it’s really a great, eloquent and beautiful photo,” said Brooks at the AFI Awards in January. However, this adjusted scenario victory felt like a slow development: the predictors were initially linked Greta Gerwig since the likely winner in the Small Women category and her film won the USC Scripter prize, a strong Oscars indicator (eight of this year, eight of the last 10 winners had that prize translated into an Oscar win). But Waititi triumphed with both the Writers Guild and BAFTAs and his presence on the campaign track (and his budding friendship with Bong Joon Ho) helped him become one of the most loved personalities of the season.

Jojo Rabbit received six Oscar nominations: photo, adapted scenario, supporting actress, costume design, production design and editing. Next for Waititi: a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct Thor: Love and Thunder.

