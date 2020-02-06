Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, in a hurry, the final votes for this year’s Academy Awards were released and the vote was closed. We will not know the outcome until Sunday, but this has not been a distinctive year for the trial. Although I suppose there may be worse ways to choose winners – for example, a caucus or a trial in the Senate – the fact that this year’s broadcast will take place almost three weeks earlier than normal does not favor voters. In recent years, the Academy has sent all its members a DVD package with the nominees for the best documentary and the best international feature film, as well as the 15 contenders in the three short film categories. This year, printed on time and at the start of a transition from physical media to streaming that will continue over the next few allocation cycles, AMPAS did not ship the package. All nominees were available on her website, but the site is not yet working well with many TVs and there is no way to know how many voters have taken the time to stream the Polish drama Corpus Christi or the documentary For Sama on their iPads. Some certainly did – the director Edgar Wright tweeted that he managed to see every nominee, and hopefully he’s not an outlier – but we know that many didn’t. Some of those voters won’t vote, and some will just vote for what they saw. That is not ideal.

And who are those voters? Earlier this week, the Hollywood Reporter Rebecca Keegan and Ben Zauzmer has published a number of revealing analyzes of how much the Academy has and has not changed since a joint drive that began four years ago to make membership more diverse and inclusive. Since membership is for life and some Oscar voters have been doing it for decades, the speed of change to a realistic standard is impressive. Women, who made up 25% of membership five years ago, now make up 32%. In 2015, only 8% of the members were colored people; that number has now doubled. Those numbers are not where they should be, but they are not small or cosmetic; they represent real change. And 39% of members who have been invited to join in the last four years come from other countries, a shift that makes performances such as the ten nominees from Roma last year and the six from Parasite this year a regular event instead of a newsworthy shock.

Nevertheless, the only question I am asked most about Academy diversity is: why does it not work? The answer, of course, is that it works; diversifying a voting organ to make it look more like the world is a goal in itself, not a game that you play to design a series of nominees that you enjoy. What does not happen is a clear correlation between an increasingly varied voting body and the nominees that people want to see. How could the less diverse Academy from a year ago find a way to honor Mahershala Ali, Regina King, and Spike Lee with Oscars, turn around this year and nominate only one person for an acting prize? It helps to remember that “the Academy” does nothing – voting rights are nothing more or less than an accumulation of individual tastes and preferences – but otherwise the answer is complex and has to do with everything from which films are selected for major festivals (and who selects them), for whom the press and punditry class chooses to hype, to which distribution companies put their money and muscle; there is enough debt to go around.

Advertisement

But there is another factor that I think can play a role. The Academy could not replace its own members or start all over again, so it chose to promote its goal of diversification by getting bigger – much bigger. In 2015, the Academy had 6,261 members; that number has now risen by more than a third to 8,469. And the truth is that the larger an organization becomes, the greater the chance that its collective taste, for lack of a less unkind word, will become basic.

.

Advertisement