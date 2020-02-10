Advertisement

TORONTO –

Former teen heartthrob and “Riverdale” actor Luke Perry and Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce both died in 2019, which meant that some expected to be included in a tribute to this year’s Oscars show.

But dozens of Twitter users expressed their anger and disappointment online when they noticed that the two had been left out of the tribute ‘In Memoriam’ of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Perry, who was best known for his roles in television programs “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died of a stroke at the age of 52. And Cameron, who played in House of Mouse’s “Jessie” and “Descendents” film series, died of a fatal attack when he was only 20 years old.

Advertisement

On stage at the Oscars, pop star Billie Ellish, who was tapped to sing the theme for the upcoming James Bond movie, played “The Yesterday” by The Beatles during the tribute, which also included NBA legend Kobe Bryant, actor Rip Torn and actress included Machiko Kyo.

A viewer pointed to Twitter: “I will never understand that on an evening like the Oscars, they only contain stars that have passed through the memoriam if they were included in the Academy nominees. It is so disrespectful not to ignore people like Luke Perry. honor and Cameron Boyce. “

Another person tweeted with the question ‘how in the world’ Perry and Boyce were not included in the collection, while another person wrote: ‘shame about the academy’.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not comment on the controversy.

I will never understand that on a night like the oscars they only contain stars that have passed through the memoriam if they were included in the academy’s nominees. it is so disrespectful not to honor people like Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce.

– ɴᴏᴜᴋ (@softfalice) 10 February 2020

I legitimately said aloud: “Did they not recognize Luke Perry?” and then continued to rant because they ALSO DO NOT RECOGNIZE CAMERON BOYCE. https://t.co/aD7xbWuIJA

– maya (@nobodyaskedmaya) 10 February 2020

shame on the academy for not including Luke Perry in the “in memoriam” tribute. since “ever in Hollywood” was the last movie he made before he passed AND it was for the best photo, I have no words other than I’m disappointed.

– jen (@jenjkellerr) 10 February 2020

Advertisement