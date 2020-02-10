Advertisement

The Oscars started Sunday with an historic early triumph for South Korea’s black comic thriller “Parasite” – tipped to battle the epic “1917” for the top prize of the night – while winners including Brad Pitt hit a political note.

The biggest night of Hollywood started with a lively musical medley, which made a whirlwind list of the lack of minorities and female directors on the star-studded list of nominees.

The acting categories seem to be a slot for the Oscars, with Brad Pitt – shown here with his Golden Globe – expecting to win for the best supporting role for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photo: AFP / FREDERIC J BRUIN

“We are celebrating all the women who have directed phenomenal films and I am so proud to be here as a black, weird artist,” said singer Janelle Monae emphatically as she led the lively opening song with Billy Porter.

“Parasite” writer-director Bong Joon-ho earned a raw ovation when he and co-writer Han Jin won the first Asian victory ever for the best original scenario.

“We never write to represent our countries,” Bong said. “But this is (the) very first Oscar in South Korea. Thank you.”

The most important nominations for the 2020 Oscars. Photo: AFP / Jonathan WALTER

The film, about a poor South Korean family infiltrating a wealthy household, is expected to fight ‘1917’, Sam Mendes’ innovative and personal World War I film, for the best photo.

‘1917’, about two soldiers who crossed no man’s land on a desperate mission – filmed to appear as one continuous shot – won for the best cinematography and sound mix, and is also in the race for other prizes.

The Oscars are the highlight of the Hollywood Awards season. Photo: AFP / Mark RALSTON

But it missed the production design award for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Pitt won his first acting academy Award for his supporting turn in the Tarantino film and used his speech to challenge President Trump’s recent trial against accusation.

“They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the senate gave to John Bolton this week,” he said.

British filmmaker Sam Mendes leads the attack into the Oscars night with his war position “1917” – he can be seen here with his Bafta prize for best director Photo: AFP / Adrian DENNIS

Continuing the political theme, “American Factory” – the first film from the production house of Barack and Michelle Obama, about a Rust Belt factory reopened by a Chinese billionaire – won the best documentary.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for working people today and we believe it will be better if the world’s employees unite,” said co-director Julia Reichert.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has become a Hollywood favorite during the awards season and is well positioned for success at the Oscars with “Parasite” Photo: AFP / Mark RALSTON

The most adapted scenario went to ‘Jojo Rabbit’, the Nazi satire about a young boy who was corrupted by fascism during the Second World War and finds a Jewish girl in his attic.

“I dedicate this to all indigenous children in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” said writer director Taika Waititi, who is of Maori descent.

“We are the original storytellers and we can also make it here.”

The British musician Elton John – shown here with his Golden Globe for a new song from biopic “Rocketman” – prefers to also win an Oscar and will perform at the gala Photo: AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN

A-listers hit the red carpet under a cloudy sky in the Dolby Theater, where a lush, spiral-shaped stage with 40,000 crystals formed the beautiful setting for the night.

Laura Dern came to the Oscars with actress mother Diane Ladd Photo: AFP / Robyn Beck

The luxury and glamor of the event contrasts with the grief that surrounds Los Angeles by the recent death of film legend Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Veteran director Spike Lee arrived in a purple lapel jacket with the number 24, worn by the Lakers pictogram that was killed two weeks ago in a helicopter crash.

“Tribute. Honor. Tribute. We all miss him, “Lee said.

Both Bryant and Douglas have been added to a hastily reworked ‘in memoriam’ montage in honor of the Hollywood that has been lost this year, with Billie Eilish expected to provide moving musical accompaniment.

The record-winning Grammy singer, who will soon be announcing the new James Bond theme, is one of many high-profile musical guests on an evening when all five nominated songs are performed.

Rapper Eminem, who won an Oscar in 2003, surprisingly appeared on stage to perform his winning song “Lose Yourself” – which was heavily read by censors.

Idina Menzel released ‘Into the Unknown’, the number of ‘Frozen II’, with other singers who depict Elsa in foreign languages ​​from the Disney film.

Cynthia Erivo – the only non-white-working nominee, who also sang and wrote the theme for anti-slavery biopic “Harriet” – delivered a powerful performance.

Elton John, tipped to win for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” would also perform.

No female directors have been nominated this year – a theme to which various celebrities refer.

Natalie Portman, a best actress Oscar winner in 2011 for ‘Black Swan’, literally wore her feelings – she had stitched their names in the Dior cape she wore for the gala.

Those names were Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”).

Laura Dern, who won her first Oscar for the best supporting actress in divorce “Marriage Story”, said behind the scenes: “If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it now.”

In the main acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are supposed to be ahead of the competition to be the best actor and best actress.

The ceremony had no host for the second time in a row, after the series of clear guest presenters from last year caused a trend rise in viewing figures.

