Advertisement

Posted on 11 February 2020

Advertisement

On the big night, Miss Charlize largely pursued her activities. We admit that we were a little surprised by her choice for a ceremony, but she followed it up with exactly the kind of appearance that we thought she would wear. And we have to say, we are not really in love with one of them.

Charlize Theron in Dior Couture at the Oscars

Of course this is … fine. That’s a bit of the point. In contrast to, say Margot Robbie’s choice, this does not feel so much as an “It is an honor to be nominated” for the non-winner’s clothing. It feels like a real attempt at restrained Sexy Glam. She loves herself, a dress “My dress is falling off”. She likes herself a high slit. And she rarely chooses color. All this is very in line with her preferences. Of course we cannot say that she looks bad in all this. It is refined and elegant. But for us it is just a little too little. Kudos to the chain. That’s a blast.

Charlize Theron at Dior Couture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Shimmering golden metallics are located directly in the middle of her sweet spot style. In many ways this dress is a no-brainer for her. But we can understand why she did not choose the main event. It’s hard to say she looks bad here, but we really don’t like the design. We have never been a fringe fan and the shape here is rather confusing. She looks good, but we had never placed one of these among her best of all time, something a candidate for the best actress would have to shoot at.





Style credits:

First sight: Christian Dior Couture Dress | Tiffany & co. Jewelery

Second glance: Christian Dior One-shoulder dress with fringes from the Couture collection from the spring of 2020 | Jimmy Choo Clutch and shoes

Stylized by Leslie Fremar | Her through Adir Abergel | Makeup through Sabrina Bedrani

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, David Gabber / PRPhotos.com, Niviere David / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, RobinLori / INSTARimages.com, dior.com]

Our book “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life” will appear on March 3 and was named one of the best new books of 2020 by Cosmopolitan!

Advertisement