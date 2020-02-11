Advertisement

Posted on 11 February 2020

Advertisement

There are two things we have seen over the years about the formal wear of red carpet by Miss Scarlet. The first is that she follows a professional approach; a style that ‘gets the job done’. The second, somewhat contradictory observation, is that her style is still reflective or exaggerated. There is always some detail – usually the makeup or the hair, sometimes the dress itself – that glows too strongly or feels out of place. But we have to say, Miss Lady has nailed it this time. She kept things simple, got the job done with a minimum of fuss, looked great and didn’t think too much.

Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta at the Oscars

Scarlett Johansson at Oscar de la Renta at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

To be honest, we don’t really like both dresses. We can live with the first choice. The silver looks great on her and she kept her hair and makeup simple and flattering. We don’t like the chain effect in the bust, but at least it’s not as sticky as the dress she wore for the afterparty. But our personal taste is not the point here. She softened her worst instincts and came to look at a star every inch by sticking to a simple theme all night.

Style credits:

First sight: Customization Oscar de la Renta Pewter dress with frills and satin skirt Forevermark Jewelery Anita Ko Jewelery Jimmy Choo Shoes

Second glance: Customization Oscar de la Renta Liquid Lamé Encrusted Bandeau dress | Forevermark Jewelery

Stylized by Molly Dickson | Her through Jenny Cho | Makeup through Frankie Boyd

[Photo credit: ABC / RICK ROWELL, AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages.com, Hahn Lionel / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, David Gabber / PRPhotos.com, Niviere David / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, RobinLori / INSTARimages.com, PAPIX / INSTARimages.com]

Our book “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life” will appear on March 3 and was named one of the best new books of 2020 by Cosmopolitan!

Advertisement