Advertisement

“Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad, Vande Mataram.”

The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, chanted these slogans on Tuesday afternoon – and the crowd outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi cheered him on – to mark his party’s spectacular victory in the general election and the essence of his campaign to capture political aspiration. The first and third slogans are often heard at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rallies, the second at protest rallies against the regime.

Kejriwal went a fine line between the two and it paid off.

Advertisement

For the second year in a row, Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the AAP and gave it 62 seats in the 70-member assembly. In 2015 the AAP won 67 seats. The AAP received 53.5% of the vote, just under one percentage point less than its share in 2015. It is a great success when an incumbent wins a strong opposition in the form of the BJP for the second time more than half of the votes cast.

That is why Kejriwal said to the citizens of Delhi at the victory celebration on Tuesday: “I love you” and thanked them warmly for their support. This love is legally recognized when the AAP government is sworn in on February 14, Valentine’s Day, the day it was sworn in in 2015.

Kejriwal’s victory triggered celebrations among non-BJP regional parties, many of which compete with the BJP in their own states.

The BJP, which launched an aggressive campaign primarily addressing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), suffered its second loss of assembly in a row – and a major setback just nine months after she had defeated all seven constituencies in Delhi with a vote share of over 50% in the last general election. The BJP won eight seats, up from three in 2015, and 38.5% of the vote, up from 32.3% in 2015. However, the party held only 67 seats while its allies contested three. Last time it denied all 70 seats. While it increased both the number of seats and the share of votes, the BJP remained far from challenging the AAP and asked questions about its strategy in the state elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kejriwal on Twitter: “Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for winning the Delhi parliamentary elections. I wish them all the best to meet the aspirations of the people in Delhi. ”

Kejriwal replied minutes later: “Thank you, sir. I look forward to working closely with Center to make our capital a world-class city. “

The third force in Delhi politics, Congress, which ruled the city for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, failed to win a seat in the assembly’s polls and plummeted to its lowest 4.26% vote. The loss is the fifth consecutive defeat for the Delhi Congress – after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the 2015 assembly polls, the 2017 municipal polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls – and raised questions about the lack of credible national or government leaders and the collapse of his social base in the capital. Late Tuesday evening, the President of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, offered to stop.

The AAP’s victory was the result of a clever campaign that used Kejriwal’s leadership, public goods and concessions to various demographic segments, and claims of religiosity and nationalism to prevent the BJP from monopolizing these issues.

A key campaign theme for the AAP was that it had a CM that had delivered. Just as the BJP asked the opposition in 2019, “We have modes, who do you have?” To take advantage of the lack of a national face against the prime minister, the AAP asked in this election: “We have Kejriwal, who has that ? the lack of a CM face that could keep up with Kejriwal’s stature hurt the BJP. It was based solely on the name of Narendra Modi – but as the recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand have shown, differ voters between national and state elections, and many of those who voted for Modi in Delhi in 2019, and may still do so When Lok Sabha polls are held, a strong CM face in the state is switched, Kejriwal also paid attention Not to adopt modes directly in order to gain exactly this support base and to keep its focus on site.

However, the AAP’s main campaign platform was the delivery record. By focusing on improving state schools – infrastructure has improved, percentages of achievement have increased, students are being introduced to new teaching styles, teachers have been trained in good practice – the AAP has been carried out in an often neglected area , Political scientist Manisha Priyam said: “She has increased her education expenditure to over a quarter of her gross household expenditure (26%). There is a learning revolution in the lower class that cannot be compared to any other example in the world. The investments in education, the changed school culture and the better results speak for an ethics of care. ”

This has been accompanied by a focus on public health – Mohalla or neighborhood clinics have been upgraded, patients are receiving fast care, the government has introduced free programs for medication, diagnostics and even surgery that have clearly been popular with a section of the population, especially the arm.

The AAP supplemented this focus on education and health by providing electricity and water at sufficiently low tariffs and free quotas that are so generous that many people pay nothing for the two utilities. These were key issues when Kejriwal first fought the Congress government in Delhi. The beneficiaries included demographic groups in different classes.

Free public transport for women, which was offered last year, has also had an impact, and many workers, particularly in the informal sector, have taken advantage of it. Savita, a housekeeping worker who works in the defense colony and commutes from Badarpur, said on the day of the vote: “I voted for the AAP because it helped us save money. I convinced my husband to vote for her too. And when my brother-in-law mocked me for choosing them in return for free rides, I told him we run the household and know how much easier it has been to manage our expenses with AAP in power. ”

The AAP campaign faced its greatest challenge, however, when BJP chairman and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah made the protests against the CAA in Shaheen Bagh an election issue, calling it the center of anti-nationalists and claiming that AAP support them. Based on a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal was quick to put Shah in charge of resolving the protests, and to prevent community division on the matter, he played out his own religious identity as a pious Hindu. AAP candidates visited local temples: Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa in a television interview; and he took a strong stance against a Pakistani leader who spoke out about the Delhi elections. On the day of the victory, Kejriwal called Hanuman and said that his blessing had helped.

This approach helped neutralize the BJP’s aggressive campaign, which sought to make up for its weaknesses at the local level through a sharp ideological campaign that could religiously polarize Delhi voters.

However, the BJP faced three challenges that ultimately proved to be insurmountable. The first was the absence at local level – Manoj Tiwari, the party leader in Delhi, is not seen as the prime minister who is able to take over Kejriwal. there was also internal fractionism. A BJP chairman said on the eve of the counting day, on condition of anonymity, that he was not authorized to speak on the subject: “Our organizational squad was thoroughly demotivated in Delhi. Every leader in Delhi saw himself as a CM aspirant and was more concerned with undercutting other party rivals than challenging Kejriwal. “

The second problem was the inability to counter the AAP’s welfare policy. While Modi praised its own welfare systems, the state entity did not have a manifesto that could provide a clear framework for improving public goods and services. And the third was the almost exclusive dependence on a strategy of religious polarization. This may have helped the party secure its own vote base and even expand it beyond the 2015 level, but it was not enough to win.

Swapan Dasgupta, Rajya Sabha MP and a political commentator who joined the BJP tweeted that there were three obvious challenges for the party. “1) Ideological issues need to be complemented by a solid governance agenda. 2) There must be a living local unit with Mohalla presence, and not just during the polls. 3) A face of the chief minister is a must. Modi-Shah cannot be a substitute. “

Ashutosh Varshney, a professor of political science at Brown University in the USA, commented on the increase in the percentage of votes by the BJP as follows: “The percentage of votes is of great importance for small parties, not for large parties – who not only want to increase their share but also also win. The BJP wanted that. In addition, in the political analysis, votes are critical in systems based on proportional representation, with seats being critically dependent on votes. In the first past, the postal system was the real problem of winning, not voting. “

Congress was unable to reopen his account in Delhi as he faced an unprecedented crisis and bipolarly turned competition away from the triangle. This was the first election to be held after the death of the late former Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit. it was also held against the backdrop of a weak national leadership campaign; and an inability to articulate its agenda or preserve various social groups that have supported it in the past. Pawan Khera, congress spokesman and close advisor to Dikshit, who served in the Delhi government, said: “This is shocking for a party that won over 22% of the vote in the Lok Sabha election under Dikshit. All organizations rely on an outstanding personality. With her death, the party struggles to gain a foothold. “However, it must be added that the party’s decline in the city had already started when Dikshit was present.

The AAP is now facing another five-year term in which a number of new, younger leaders have won their first parliamentary elections – including names such as Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena, which are expected to find room in the government. In the next term, Kejriwal HT said in an interview earlier this month, the government will focus on clean water, cleanliness, and pollution control.

,

Advertisement