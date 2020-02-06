Advertisement

A couple from Cochrane filed a $ 11 million lawsuit against a Calgary builder after saying that spills and mold problems contributed to the death of their 24-year-old daughter and made them feel unsafe.

Shane and Kandace Yakemchuk have been living in the Cochrane community of Heartland for almost three years in a house built by Excel Homes.

The couple’s daughter, Deja Fischer, died after an asthma attack in her room in December 2018.

“She just changed color quickly. I could see that something was wrong, “Kandace told CTV News. “Deja must have felt something else because she said,” Mom, I know I’m going to die. “

The 24-year-old was taken from life almost a month later.

The family has now filed a claim against Excel Homes Limited Partnership, regarding negligence and breach of contract in construction.

The couple claims that building their house incorrectly led to water leaks and mold, which contributed to the death of their daughter.

Excel Homes has issued a statement stating that the suit appears to be “without merit.”

“We are surprised to have received a class action lawsuit because the reputation of our after-sales support company is strong,” it said.

“We are currently reviewing the claim and preparing our defense. Our initial response is that this claim seems unfounded and the company will take every step to protect our position and reputation.”

The family moved to the Heartland community center in April 2017 and said they first found water in the basement in February 2018.

The claim claims that the couple has filed a complaint with the home builder, who has ordered tests and has carried out a number of remediations.

But Fischer’s asthma attacks did not stop.

According to her parents, the 24-year-old had asthma before she moved home, but had never had an attack bad enough to send her to the hospital.

Between April 11, 2018 and December 5, 2018, she had a total of five attacks called so serious paramedics.

“Our house is supposed to be a safe place. It’s the biggest investment in addition to our health,” said Shane, who together with his wife are the main claimants in a proposed class action.

Class claim

The lawsuit was filed on November 6, 2019 by Guardian Law Group LLP on behalf of the Yakemchuks and any current or former homeowners or tenants of Excel-built homes in Heartland “who experienced mold and / or moisture problems in the basement.”

The claim claims that the company “knew or should have known that there was a flood table in the area but did not install pump pumps,” negligently “used building design” and “sealing the outer foundation walls” and “intentionally or unintentionally failing members’ reports of the claimant and / or the class. “

A report on fungi cited in court documents indicated that the number of spores in the Yakemchuk house was “400 times higher” than acceptable levels.

“This home builder has a duty of care and a duty to take proper care to ensure that the construction of the house meets the standards and does not harm people,” lawyer Mathew Farrell told CTV News.

Farrell could not speak about the possible scope of the proposed class action, which still needs to be certified in court, but said there were “further answers, just through word of mouth.”

The suit seeks more than $ 11 million in damages.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Excel has not yet responded to requests from CTV News for an interview.

Problems not solved

The couple says that the problems in their home are still not resolved because they found water in their basement as recently as two weeks ago.

The Yakemchuks now have a house that, if they choose to sell, would be sold with a “significant loss,” according to the claim.

However, they hesitate to leave the last house they shared with their daughter and the memories they made with her there.

“She was beautiful but modest and had the most contagious smile. She was present when she entered a room, she was just this bright light,” Kandace said.

For now they are waiting for their case to make their way through the courts.

“We want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Shane told CTV News.

