Advertisement

As the Dodgers set off for their first spring training session on Thursday, we’ll give an overview of how they’re handling their roster. Today, the last installment deals with the outer fields. (Previously the starting rotation, bullpen, catcher and infielder.)

2019 RECAP

Cody Bellinger was the first Dodgers outfielder (he only started in 28 games) to win the National League MVP since Kirk Gibson in 1988, profiling himself as an elite performer in the first two months of the season. Bellinger hit 0.404 on May 21 with 1.271 OPS and 17 home runs. He became only the fifth Dodger to win both a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove award in the same season. His defensive versatility helped his WAR achieve the best 9.0 in the major league. Bellinger ended the season despite A.J. Pollock is the largest off-season acquisition in the 2019 season. Pollock has been contracted as a free agent to be the everyday midfielder and bring the right balance to the lineup. A freaked elbow injury stopped him for almost three months and his reduced defense range kept him on the left field with Joc Pederson until the end of the season. Pederson was probably the most productive baseball player last season. With an almost exclusive focus on right-handed people, he set career highs across the board in the average stroke (.249), stroke percentage (.538), OPS (.876), home runs (36) and RBIs (74) as well as recruits The franchise record for lead-off Home runs in one season (eight). Alex Verdugo had a very successful rookie season (average of 294 and 817 OPS). But it ended in early August due to a back injury.

Advertisement

What is it like now?

Bellinger will not be the only MVP in the 2020 field. The Dodgers landed their big fish on a trade for mookie bets with no success in pursuing the “top talents” Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg and Francisco Lindor. The 2018 American League MVP (during the Boston Red Sox championship season) made four consecutive All-Star appearances and won four Gold Glove awards in a row. Over the past four seasons, Betts has fought against 0.305 with 0.917 OPS, 98 stolen bases and 116 home runs, and his 33.8 wins over replacement (WAR) are only the second among Angels’ Mike Trout in MLB. It could be a one-year rental (Betts may be a free agent next winter), but the Dodgers hope that the addition of Betts will outperform them in October. Pederson was expected to be sold to the Angels to keep the 2020 payroll below the luxury tax threshold, but this deal settled on Sunday. According to reports, the Dodgers are still intending to trade with him, which Pollock and Matt Beaty, a potential train partner, would leave to the left.

THE NEXT LAYER

While other rookies got more attention, Beaty stood out in the group last year for the consistent quality of his bats. He hit .379 (25 for 66) with 37 RBIs when batting with runners in the scoring position. Kyle Garlick has done well in the limited league season last season. D.J. Peters remains a fascinating perspective on power (79 home runs in three full seasons). But his exercise amounts (549 in these three seasons) are also remarkable. Zach Reks could be this year’s version of Beaty. Reks is a 10-round selection from Kentucky and a career hitter of 0.300 with 0.852 OPS in five minor league seasons.

MOVE YOU MIGHT MAKE IT

You did it.

Advertisement