The premiere of Outlander’s season 5 is just around the corner and prior to the February 16 episode, Starz has unveiled some very special images with a certain marriage of a couple.

That’s right, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) are kicking off the final chapter of the series with a number of highly anticipated nuptials. Together with everyone’s favorite Frasers – Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) – celebrate viewers together with the residents of North Carolina.

As teased, viewers should enjoy the dose of happiness for as long as it lasts, because the Frasers face various obstacles in the upcoming episodes, including Jamie’s loyalty to his family versus the Crown, who offered him his current living situation in Fraser’s Ridge. Will he turn his godfather into the red coats or will Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) go free?

Stay up to date, but enjoy those exciting photos above during the upcoming ceremony and don’t miss the premiere on Sunday at Starz.

foreigner, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8/7, Starz

