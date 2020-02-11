Advertisement

Season 5 of Starz’s time-traveling romance Outlander joyfully begins for Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, above), decked out in their 1770s finery to see daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) marry Roger (Richard Rankin) in a moving ceremony.

But let’s not forget that the British crown has ordered Jamie to capture and kill his godfather, rebel Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix), if he wants to keep his land allowance in the North Carolina colony. The duo gives a taste of the coming drama.

What is the greatest danger facing the Frasers now that Jamie has to fight for a side he does not want to be with?

Caitriona Balfe: How to play their chess movements so that they can get through unscathed.

Sam Heughan: And protect the people they love. As their family grows, it is harder to care for everyone.

However, do they love their new home on Fraser’s Ridge?

Heughan: If it ever comes off! Jamie always prepares new plans.

Balfe: Jamie is never there! I just want to clarify this myth that Jamie built the house. We see Claire doing it a lot of of things. View the show, take notes. I want a list by the end of the season.

Heughan: Jamie is busy with politics and Claire tries to work in (her home) surgery, but you always see them coming back together. They need that contact and support. There are great scenes where you just see them and work through them together.

Balfe: There is still a lot of passion between them. We have one big fighting game, which was fun (for filming) because we can’t do that often anymore.

What else can we look forward to?

Heughan: Jamie tries to turn Roger into a man of his time, a man who according to him deserves his daughter.

Balfe: (In flashbacks, we) visit Claire again in the sixties about the death of (first husband) Frank; there are beautiful scenes in the hospital where Claire works, and with Brianna. There is a small horror movie in which we linger (Episode 3, while) Claire and Jamie visit the Beardsleys, an interesting family.

Heughan: It is such a huge season. The final is huge!

Outlander Season 5 Premiere Sunday, February 16, 8 / 7c, Starz

