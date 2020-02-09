Advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – An armed man is in custody after twice raiding Bronx police officers in 12 hours and wounding two attacks that have provoked outrage by officials who attribute the violence to an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

The man, whose name was not released immediately, was captured after entering a Bronx police station and starting shooting shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday.

Two surveillance camera videos released on social media recorded the shots in District 41 in which an officer sustained arm injuries. One of the videos shows the suspect firing on police officers before he runs out of bullets, lies down and throws his pistol on the floor.

This attack occurred a few hours after the same man approached a police car in the same part of the Bronx and shot two officers inside, one of whom was injured, the police said.

On Saturday evening, the police said the suspect approached the van and asked the officials for directions. Then he fired several shots, rubbed the officer behind the steering wheel on the chin and neck and narrowly missed an artery.

None of the officers returned the fire.

Despite several shots in both incidents, nobody was killed and everyone should recover, the police said.

“Only by the grace of God and the heroic acts of those in the building who took him into custody do we not speak about police officers who were murdered in a New York police station,” said New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference on Sunday.

The police officer, injured in the first shootout, was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon and received cheers and applause from a considerable contingent of officer colleagues. The officer, who had a bandage on his neck, gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

Shea called the gunman a “coward” and said he had a long criminal history, including a shootout and carjacking in 2002, when he also fired a gun at police officers. Shea said the man was released from prison in 2017 after attempted murder.

The commissioner also attacked criminal justice reform activists who have held demonstrations against excessive police violence in recent months, including a major protest in the Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests helped create an environment against the police.

“These things have nothing to do with each other. We recently had people walking through the streets of New York City, ”said Shea. “Words are important. And words influence people’s behavior. “

Shea has provided no evidence that the shooter knew or was affected by these protests during the attacks this weekend.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who won office partly in part because of a promise to reform overly aggressive policing for minority communities, also suggested that the police had a right to protest, but the mood against the police had gotten out of control.

“Anyone who triggers hatred of our officers helps and encourages this kind of atmosphere, which is unacceptable,” said de Blasio. “You could protest for anything you believe in, but you can’t viciously attack those who are here to protect us. That creates such a dynamic. “

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project’s Advocacy Group, pushed back against protests and said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and de Blasio to label the shooter’s behavior as a result of the demonstrations and protesters protested legitimate way. “

Gangi said that there was “no defense for a madman who opened fire on the police”.

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men.

The Ramos and Liu murders were also the result of major street protests, and some officials blamed de Blasio for solidarity with the demonstrations and turned away from the Democrat at the funerals.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, said in a tweet on Sunday that he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on the police. “NY law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day to protect us. These attacks are hideous.”

President Donald Trump immediately used the shootings to attack the Democratic Mayor and Governor of New York.

“I grew up in New York City and have seen for years how great NYC’s ‘finest’ are. Due to the weak leadership of Governor & Mayor, the lack of support and the lack of compliance with the applicable regulations, our wonderful police force in New York is under fire. Stop it now! He tweeted.

The attacks occurred in the 41st district of the Bronx, a once crime-ridden district whose former headquarters was known as “Fort Apache” and was the subject of a 1981 film with Paul Newman.

However, the neighborhood has become much safer in recent years. A total of five deaths and 164 robberies were reported last year, compared to 44 deaths and 1,095 robberies in 1990.

