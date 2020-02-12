Advertisement

Outrigger Hospitality Group plans to purchase the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay on the big island as part of an ambitious growth plan that the company could almost double in five years.

Outrigger currently operates 37 accommodations and more than 7,000 rooms in Hawaii, Asia and the mainland.

Since the acquisition in 2016 by KSL Capital Partners LLC in Denver, it has been in a growth mode. At the time, it was expected that the capital of KSL would enable Outrigger to make more acquisitions and a greater reinvestment in existing properties. The Kelley family, the founders of Outrigger, had gone as far as they could in their nearly seven decades of ownership without adding substantial capital.

“This real estate in Kona is just the first thing you’ll see that many real estate enters the company,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group, in an interview on Tuesday. “We currently have around 30 properties in our growth pipeline.”

The deal to purchase the 509-room Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa on Keauhou Bay, which is rented on land from Kamehameha Schools, is expected to close on April 15. The property, at 78-128 Ehukai St., is renamed the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa and is managed under the Outrigger brand.

Wagoner said the company would not disclose the financial details of the Keauhou acquisition announced to employees on Tuesday morning. Wagoner said the company plans to offer all 270 employees of current employees job offers and honor their union contract.

The property, on 22 acres just south of Kailua-Kona, is best known for its historic location on Keauhou Bay, the birthplace of Kamehameha III, and the waters that attract people from all over the world who want to swim with manta rays. But it also includes a meeting room, a wedding chapel, a fitness center and spa, a swimming pool by the ocean and a water slide, a traditional Hawaiian cultural center and two restaurants. The 10,000 square foot convention center – the largest meeting room in the Outrigger chain and on the Kona coast – will enable the company to make further progress in the lucrative market for meetings, events and incentives.

Once the sale is completed, Wagoner said, Outrigger will start drafting a modernization master plan to improve the property. Wagoner said that significant investments are planned. The property is expected to remain open during renovations, which may begin within the next 12 months, he said.

Last year, Outrigger acquired a luxury resort rental program at Honua Kai Resort & Spa on Maui for an undisclosed price. It also completed a $ 35 million renovation of the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber, a home near the international market in Waikiki.

Wagoner said that Outrigger is looking at the Asia-Pacific, mainland and certainly Hawaii, where it is bullish, for future expansion.

“The majority of our Outrigger hotels here are all located in Oahu, which is why it is important for us to expand our Outrigger brand on the Big Island and, frankly, on the other islands,” Wagoner said. “It is clear that this company was founded in Hawaii. We have an incredible history here, so any growth we can have in Hawaii will be very strategic and important to us. “

Wagoner said that Hawaii is performing well for Outrigger, who enjoyed “a fantastic January,” which came on the heels of a “strong December.”

“We are really encouraged by what we see in our properties and the industry in general in Hawaii,” he said.

Jack Richards, president and CEO of Pleasant Holidays, said that both the Honua Kai and Keauhou properties were real coups for Outrigger, which has been a strong partner for wholesale travel articles.

“These are very popular and excellent features,” Richards said.

Keith Vieira, director of KV & Associates, said Outrigger is ready to grow under KSL, which has brought the capital and resources needed to move the company beyond its status as a primarily regional brand in Hawaii.

“Their strength has always been in Waikiki. They have passed Hawaii, but they did not really have the means to keep growing, “Vieira said.” Their number may be somewhat aggressive. But because KSL has the means for expansion and renovation, I think they will grow. “

