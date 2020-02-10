Advertisement

Washington – The Pentagon reports a further increase in the number of American troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries from the Iranian missile attack in Iraq last month. More than 100 have been diagnosed and 21 have been returned to the United States for treatment.

CBS News spoke to Sergeant First Class Daine Kvasager a few days after the attack. His description of what happened explains why the number of soldiers suffering from concussion-like symptoms continues to grow. At that time he was sitting on a truck operating a drone.

“The truck I was in was actually raised on two wheels and then came back down,” said Kvasager.

President Trump said the symptoms of so-called mild traumatic brain injury are not serious.

“I heard they had a headache and a few other things, but I would say so, and I can report that it’s not very serious,” he said.

At an Iraqi air base attacked by Iran

But Kvasager said it felt like a “shock wave” moving through your body. “After you hear it and then, um, it’s just a feeling of doom, as if your existence is going to end,” said Kvasager.

Of the 109 people identified with concussion symptoms, 76 are back on duty.

