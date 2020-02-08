Advertisement

A Kansas City, Missouri animal shelter is now completely empty thanks to the generous gift of a soccer player.

All adoptable dogs at the Petco Adoption Center recently found their home forever after Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi paid their adoption fees, according to WBAL.

On Thursday, the KC Pet Project shared a photo of the empty kennel on its Facebook page:

According to Breitbart News, with his warm gesture Nnadi celebrated his team’s recent Super Bowl LIV win in Miami, Florida.

On Wednesday, Ellen Degeneres praised the football player on Twitter for her decision:

I hope this will be the new way people celebrate winning the #SuperBowl. I love you @DerrickNnadi. https://t.co/w2MdqfRxDd

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2020

As a young boy, his father taught him that giving back to his neighbors was a family tradition, according to the Derrick Nnadi Foundation website.

“The aim of the foundation is to promote positive changes in people’s lives, to inspire children and families through meaningful interactions and to help those in need,” it says in its mission statement.

Paying the adoption fees for all dogs in town was something he always wanted, Nnadi said on Friday during an interview on Hallmark Channels Home & Family:

, @ DerrickNnadi from the #SuperBowl Champions @Chiefs spoke to us about his incredible gift of sponsoring the adoption fees of over 100 dogs @kcpetproject! Thank you very much, Derrick! #AdoptionEverAfter @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/cwydA22cVu

– Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) February 7, 2020

“Personally, I think I’m a dog person and I have two dogs of my own. A pit bull named Rocky, about two years old, and a tyrant named Saint, who is about a year and a few months old,” said Nnadi.

“Saint, the name is somehow wrong because it only has so much energy and sometimes I cannot control it because they say they will be happy when they see me, I will practically jump with all their love. Man, it is crazy, “he commented.

The Super Bowl champion also noted that it made him feel good about helping dogs in the area find a loving home where they could be part of a family.

“It means a lot to me, it means the world to me,” he concluded.

