Advertisement

Road to Mumbai Bagh protest site Photo: Haima Deshpande | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Mumbai: Mumbai police have started to register FIRs against Muslim women who are leading a Shaheen-Bagh-like protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mumbai Bagh. The protest took place on his 14th Sunday.

Advertisement

The FIRs are submitted on complaint from the deputy representative of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Alka Sassane.

The demonstrators have been charged under IPC Section 341 (Punishment for Unlawful Restraint) and over 400 of them have been notified by the police.

Over the past 14 days, 50 law enforcement officers have been informed under section 149 of the law enforcement agency that the police can take action to prevent identifiable crime.

This release says that the police have been asking demonstrators to leave the venue since the night of January 26, but have declined.

“You will be held responsible if there is a legal and administrative situation. Traffic is impaired and residents face a problem, ”the message said. “If there is a problem with law and order, you will be held responsible and this communication will be used as evidence against you in court.”

Police have also filed sections 313 and 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act of 1888 against the demonstrators. Pursuant to Section 313, no one, except with the written permission of the BMC representative, is allowed to place a chair, bench, crate, or anything else in a public place to effect an intervention. Section 314 empowers citizens to remedy such interference without notice.

ThePrint tried to ask Sassane for a comment, but repeated calls to her remained unanswered.

Also read: Muslim women come with “Mumbai Bagh” in solidarity with Delhi Shaheen Bagh

Protesters hindering road maintenance work: complaint

Sassane’s complaint states that the demonstrators are hindering the repair work on the street. However, there were no road repairs for three months.

Shoppers along the street who have ensured the safety of the demonstrators say that the BMC, led by Shiv Sena, did not bother to make repairs over three months ago after they excavated the street.

“This road has been under construction for a long time. The choice of the street as a protest site was precisely because it was neglected, ”socialist Firoze Mithiborwala told ThePrint. “Now they want the women to clear the street to complete the construction. That is annoyance. “

A message was sent to Mithiborwala itself. The social activist and a team of volunteers helped the demonstrators with food and water and took care of their safety.

Despite the announcements, the demonstrators are determined not to leave the street. “You started to bother us. Our protest is peaceful. We are not hindering traffic, nor are we creating a problem with law and order, ”said Nazima (28), who has been participating in the protest for 14 days.

The women in Mumbai Bagh protest in solidarity with those in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. “We will not be moving in front of our sisters in Shaheen Bagh. Politicians think they can treat us badly because we are Muslim. This is also my country, ”said Shahzia, a housewife who was also at the protest site from the beginning.

Also read: Shiv Sena flip-flop on CAA continues, now Uddhav Thackeray says the law has been misunderstood

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement