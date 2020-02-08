Advertisement

The petition also points out that no public consultation has taken place and no detailed project report has been produced.

Bangalore: Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) will wipe out more than 8,500 trees in Bengaluru to relieve traffic on the city’s tech corridor, much to the detriment of environmentalists.

The campaign organization Jhatkaa.org has collected more than 2,500 signatures that require immediate protection against tree felling, some of which are 80 years old.

Jhatkaa.org has also asked for proper and accessible public consultation to be carried out on all projects.

The existing two-lane and four-lane roads will be converted into four-lane and six-lane roads along the route between Bannerghatta, Sarjapura, Mandur, Anekal and Whitefield.

Environmentalists point out that one of the reasons for the rise in air pollution in Bengaluru is the indiscriminate felling of trees across the city to make way for infrastructure projects.

“Air pollution in Bengaluru has increased dramatically in recent years, with construction dust, waste incineration and the increase in private vehicles leading to more emissions. In the meantime, the city’s old trees are a natural buffer and their loss for development projects will worsen the effects of climate change, not to mention the health effects of air pollution, ”the petition said.

The estimated cost of the project has been estimated at more than 2,000 crore, and the petition says the construction cost per km will be 8.44 crore.

“Bengaluru has always been known as a garden city. However, we are on the way to losing this brand due to unplanned real estate and road development projects. We are moving backwards and destroying our green cover for a concrete jungle while other countries recognize the true meaning of development without harming the environment. We cannot allow that, ”the petition says.

