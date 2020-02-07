Advertisement

Renee Switzer is in love with her car.

“I’m no longer paying for gasoline,” she said. “I’ve had it for a year and a half and I can say without a doubt that it didn’t affect my water costing.” I’ve been watching for a while. “

Switzer makes a weekly tour of the Sunshine Coast to Vancouver to work with her 2018 Chevy Volt, and just plugs it into a normal outlet when she can.

“I think if I had to go any further I would look for a charger, but I’ll take care of it if it happens,” she said.

Between volt, electrical household heat and a diet with lower amounts of animal protein, she has reached the trifecta of decarbonization. She has a wood stove, but this winter she’s not going to use it as an experiment just to see how it affects her electricity bill. (Whether wood is really renewable for heating at home is still a matter of debate.)

“It is easy to be paralyzed and to think that I cannot do anything personally, but I do not think that is true,” she said. “I have grandchildren and think about the kind of world they could live in.”

She didn’t cut the meat out completely – maybe cut it in half – but there are more legumes on her plate than before and now and then fish.

“I can’t say it’s a really well-considered thing, but if you read about the environmental impact of meat production, you can’t help but be concerned,” she said. “They just hope it’s based on science.”

People generally have a poor understanding of their carbon footprint and do not know which aspects of their daily lives contribute most to the rise in atmospheric CO2 levels, which drives climate change, according to the University of British Columbia. Psychologist Jiaying Zhao, Canada Research Chair in Behavioral Sustainability.

A growing culture of carbon shaming polarizes our society and demonizes people for their eating habits, how they get to work and where they go on vacation. The clever Swedes have already coined a term for flight disgrace: Flygskam.

“People like to judge each other morally, but it’s really not very useful,” she said. “You don’t know the circumstances of people.”

However, carbon gases are not always where you expect them to be.

In her own research, Zhao found that people had difficulty answering difficult questions about greenhouse gas balancing, such as how many hamburgers correspond to a transatlantic flight or how many hours of light from an LED lamp correspond to drying a load of laundry.

Recent research has shown that the fashion industry emits more carbon worldwide than all air travel and international shipping combined. People throw away about $ 80 billion of clothing that can be serviced every year.

According to Statistics Canada, British Colombians have the lowest per capita carbon footprint of any province in Canada, largely due to the availability of low-carbon hydropower and our relatively mild climate. We emit about half of the carbon of the maritime residents.

Don’t be complacent If you drive to work or own an oven, your performance is astronomical by global standards.

If you look at all sources – including production, oil and gas production, commercial transport and agriculture – there are in v. However, there is considerable pressure to lower our numbers even further. Our province Clean B.C. Politicians are demanding an 80 percent reduction in total GHG emissions (compared to 2007) by 2050.

It will not be easy. Since 2007, total greenhouse gas emissions have decreased from 63.6 million tons to 61.3 million tons, which is just over 3 1/2 percent. Progress Report.

Households contribute around 20 percent of our total emissions, so your decisions make a difference. But as you decarbonize your private life, you may want to put pressure on other BC industries to do the same.

The most important factors for total greenhouse gas emissions are listed here: Manufacturing (26.5 percent); Mining and fossil fuels (18); Transport and storage (15); and agriculture (10 percent).

We have to run fast to stand still while the liquefied gas industry is expanding. According to the company, LNG Canada will emit around four million tons of CO2 per year at full expansion, or more than twice that if you prefer the Pembina Institute’s math. These are roughly the same annual emissions as any gas-powered car currently on the road in BC. combined.

In the meantime, you can do the following:

Don’t drive

Telecommuting reduces the transport costs for your work and the associated CO2 emissions to zero. Depending on your job, you could be working from home for at least a day, maybe more. Would you like to chat with a colleague? Pick up the phone, write an email or chat directly with Facebook or Skype. A two-year study by researchers at Stanford University in California found that domestic workers produced the equivalent of one additional working day a week, reduced sick days, and shorter breaks. The company in the study also saved $ 2,000 per employee on reduced office space.

Drive electric

With clean, environmentally friendly hydropower, your electric vehicle is a climate hero and saves around 4.6 tons of carbon dioxide per year, at around 18,000 kilometers. Your fuel costs drop to around $ 2 per 100 km, but there are significant upfront costs. A lack of charging infrastructure remains an obstacle for many buyers.

EV charging stations are becoming increasingly common.

“When I looked at my own carbon footprint, the transportation share was about 40 percent,” said Zhao. “I would like to get an electric vehicle, but they are expensive and there are no charging stations in my apartment. My dream car is a Tesla, but it’s just not possible at the moment. “

To offset the price of new electric vehicles, both the provincial government and the federal government offer discounts that can save you up to $ 8,000. CEV for B.C. You get $ 3,000 to buy a battery-powered electric vehicle or $ 1,500 to buy a plug-in hybrid. Ottawa offers discounts from $ 2,500 for plug-in hybrids to $ 5,000 for conventional electric vehicles. However, the price of the base model must be $ 45,000 or less. (This includes a version of the Tesla, the price of which is specific to the qualification.)

Take the transit

With a conventional bus, CO2 emissions are reduced by around 80 percent, and the TransLink mix of SkyTrain buses and buses with electric and alternative fuels is even better. People under the age of 30 are far less likely to buy a car than their elders and use car sharing services when they need one. Be more like them.

Eat differently

No matter what you eat, it affects the planet. An average diet of beef, lamb, chicken, pork, and fish emits about 2.5 tons of CO2-equivalent greenhouse gases annually, while a strict vegan diet produces about 1.5 tons. It’s not enough to justify the shame meat eaters suffer, Zhao says.

“People tend to overestimate the effects of a vegan diet,” she said. “It’s not as big as you think. It’s a lot better if you skip one flight a year. It would make a much bigger difference.”

Heat differently

If you take decarbonization seriously, you should know that around 60 percent of energy consumption in residential areas is used for space heating. A natural gas stove in a typical Canadian house emits about five tons of CO2 a year, according to Natural Resources Canada. By switching to electricity – with or without a heat pump – you can reduce your CO2 emissions by more than 95 percent. That’s a lot for your money. If you install an electric heat pump, you will be reset between $ 5,000 and $ 12,000. But before Christ Hydro runs a discount program to solve the problem.

On international flights, tons of greenhouse gases are released per passenger, which far outweigh the effects of most other lifestyles.

Skip a flight

A bus class return flight from Vancouver to London, England emits 2.45 tonnes of CO2 equivalents or between 7.3 and 10 tonnes if you are flying in first class. For the latter, you can buy a carbon offset for around $ 260 at co2.myclimate.org, which spends your money on sustainability projects in developing countries. Do your homework when buying offsets, as it turns out that some reduce CO2 emissions, e.g. B. those that are certified according to the Gold Standard. Many others do not sensibly reduce atmospheric carbon.

“When you buy offsets that are paid for someone to plant small trees that take 50 years to reabsorb this carbon, you should consider that the climate emergency is taking place,” said UBC graduate student Seth Wynes. “The same would apply to your wood stove.”

Dress differently

Natural fibers make up around 25 to 50 percent of the carbon footprint of many synthetic fibers. In addition, synthetic fibers are a major source of microplastic pollution in the oceans. Forget plastic straws, your laundry will throw up to 700,000 tiny plastic parts from every load. Polyester fleece is by far the worst offender. Buy better clothes – made from organic natural fibers if possible – and wear them much, much longer.

Personal carbon calculator

This is local! https://www.saanich.ca/GE/main/community/sustainable-saanich/green-at-home/carbon-fund-calculator.html

Customize to B.C .: https://www.carbonfootprint.com/calculator.aspx

Simple and focused: https://treecanada.ca/reforestation-carbon-offsetting/carbon-offsetting/carbon-calculator/

