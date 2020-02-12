Owen Wilson appears in the Disney + show Loki opposite the God of Mischief by Tom Hiddleston. Marvel chief Honcho Kevin Feige, however, has not let much else slip through the cracks with regard to this casting announcement (at least not intentionally). Although Owen Wilson will appear in the show, the confirmation around his exact character has yet to come up, which has led to multiple theories, as well as widespread shock and surprise. And if the recent news is not enough to build a hype, he could theoretically continue to shine in the Fantastic Four reboot of the MCU.

Actor Owen Wilson attends the premiere of “No Escape” | Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Owen Wilson – who is widely known for his comic work, although sometimes related to the dramatic realm – is quite the interesting choice for an MCU installation, especially one focused on the often bad, sometimes good, fairly internally conflicting and complex Loki. So who plays Wilson? What are the intentions of Marvel Studios with the actor and will he continue to exist in the vast cinematic universe after his role in the show?

Recent reports from We Got This Covered (WGTC) show who Owen Wilson may be playing, and the character has an established past with the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom; which means there may be bigger plans for Owen Wilson’s character after the end of Loki.

Owen Wilson reportedly plays Justice Peace in “Loki”

Recently WGTC – citing the same sources who knew that John Cena would play Vin Diesel’s brother in Fast and Furious 9 and who turned out to be the traitor in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – stated that Owen Wilson was brought to Justice To portray Peace. The question is: who is Justice Peace, and how is he relevant for the upcoming stories?

Justice Peace is a time-hiring mercenary who is responsible for the Temporal Law Enforcement Department. It is hired by a bureaucratic agency known as the Time Variance Authority to ensure that the multiple realities and different timelines that exist as part of the multiverse are not manipulated or tampered with – causing irreparable damage (probably due to changes) affixed for personal getting).

Given that Loki will take place after Tom Hiddleston ‘s naughty man has disappeared with the Tesseract, it goes without saying that he is about to wreak havoc on his travels to parallel universes. However, handling Loki is not the only task assigned to Owen Wilson’s Justice Peace.

The connection of Inside Justice Peace with the “Fantastic Four”

Rumors around the Fantastic Four have been circulating around the internet since the merger between Fox and Disney placed the characters under the watchful eye of Kevin Feige.

There are indications that Doctor Doom (their greatest antagonist) will come to define the MCU landscape that is advancing, and the next big evil is to become the Avengers (and other soon-to-be heroes). So when Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four come, Justice Peace can play a crucial role in the future story, because the character plays a major role in Fantastic Four numbers 352, 353 and 354.

In a famous story he was sent with a group of minutemen to prevent Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and Doctor Doom from using a Null Time Sequencer. Peace has also faced Reed Richards at other times – to make the Fantastic Four appear before the Time Lapse and Synchronicity Commission, and to stop Reed Richards from dangerous scientific experiments that could upset the balance with the world.

Each of these stories could work as a point of origin for the MCU in the Fantastic Four – avoiding the overused intergalactic mission that provides their powers as a starting point. The MCU could then work backwards to the beginning – in a way similar to Black Widow – and brave the earlier Fox images with their first Fantastic Four attempts.