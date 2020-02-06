Advertisement

OverActive Media has announced a new partnership with SkipTheDishes. OverActive Media is the owner of the Toronto Defiant eSports Overwatch League team.

You deserve an excellent delivery, and that’s exactly what we bring to your table. We are very excited to announce our partnership with @SkipTheDishes. Let’s enjoy #RiseTogether and a fantastic meal!

Use the “Defiant” code for $ 5 for your @ SkipTheDishes meals. pic.twitter.com/zEJsy0uWWS

– Toronto Defiant (@TorontoDefiant) February 6, 2020

With this partnership, you can deduct $ 5 from any SkipTheDishes delivery above $ 20 (before tax and delivery). It is unclear how long this promotion will last, but OverActive Media signed a multi-year partnership with SkipTheDishes.

However, the promotion will take place during the Toronto Homestand Weekend April 18-19. The homestand weekend event takes place at Roy Thomson Hall. If you want to participate, you can buy tickets from Ticketmaster.

In addition, SkipTheDishes isn’t the only brand to join OverActive Media, as the company also works with Bell, Canon and Universal Music Canada. Finally, you can watch a Toronto Defiant playlist on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

