Christine Lagarde wore an owl brooch during her press conference in January and made it clear that she was determined to run the European Central Bank differently from her predecessors because it was looking for a way out of crisis management mode.

“I am not a dove or hawk, and my ambition is to be this owl that is often associated with a little wisdom,” the bank’s first female president told reporters last month.

Central bank observers have long resorted to ornithological categories to sort policy makers.

Those who support generous support to the economy are called “pigeons” and those who support tough love “hawks”.

The lines of struggle have been clearly drawn through the 21-year history of the ECB, since the euro brings together a single currency with very different economic history and cultural weaknesses around money.

Lagarde took over after a turbulent few months for the Frankfurt institution and her main goal for her first 100 days in office – a milestone she reached on Saturday – was to smooth out the divisions and prevent disruptions for her own account.

By the end of 2019, the repeated bursts of predecessor Mario Draghi of unprecedented incentives to support the eurozone flag had divided the members of the ECB’s Governing Council like never before.

Pigeons believe that the generous doses of medicine from the Italian economist have helped the eurozone survive years of struggle after the 2008 financial crisis.

Meanwhile, hawks accused him of having taken the central bank far beyond the limits of her treaty mandate to maintain price stability and to have encouraged reckless borrowing by governments.

One of Lagarde’s first actions when he took office in November was to take the entire board to a conciliatory “retreat” in a luxury hotel outside of Frankfurt.

She wants to “show that she listens to the arguments of others, instead of imposing her own opinion from the beginning,” said Eric Dor of the French IESEG business school.

“I would have preferred her to be more out of the shadow of her predecessor” instead of maintaining Draghi’s policy for the time being, said Markus Ferber, a German conservative in the European Parliament.

Now that the ECB predicts a gradual increase in growth and inflation, Lagarde will be “judged by how successful it is to manage a supposedly slow process of normalizing monetary policy,” said Nomura economist George Buckley.

The bank will eventually have to complete its “quantitative easing” of bond purchasing program, which has so far pumped nearly 2.7 trillion euros ($ 3.0 trillion) into the financial system.

At the same time, Lagarde has launched a year-long review of the ECB’s monetary policy instruments and objectives.

Observers expect the central bank to add flexibility to its inflation target of just under two percent.

And Lagarde’s promise to include climate considerations in monetary policy has sharpened the teeth of traditionalists.

In the short term, it will have to address the risks of the new coronavirus outbreak for the eurozone economy in a possible first major test.

So far, Lagarde has “spent more time on politics than on monetary policy,” said Frederik Ducrozet of Pictet Wealth Management.

In photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, the former French Minister of Finance and the head of the International Monetary Fund like to be in the company of important decision makers.

She has paid particular attention to Germany, where Draghi’s lack of interest in making friends made the pill of low or zero interest rates on cherished savings accounts all the more bitter.

Lagarde lived in a hotel room while searching for apartments and wanted to integrate in Frankfurt by eating the local “Green Sauce” specialty during a New Year’s Eve event together with the mayor.

People near the head of the ECB say that she attends the opera, visited a Van Gogh exhibition when her husband came from Marseille and that she enjoys walks along the Main River in Frankfurt.

She has also tried to anchor herself among the multinational staff of the ECB, eat occasionally in the canteen or play table tennis with disabled workers during a diversity event.

But she also seems to be concerned with internal communication.

“There is talk of getting rid of anonymous messages on an intranet forum for staff,” limited room for criticism, said an insider from the ECB who asked not to be mentioned.

“No one will say anything if anonymity is removed,” the person complained.

