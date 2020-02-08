Advertisement

The involvement of political parties in matters of national importance was again highlighted at two extraordinary meetings this week at the Presidential Palace.

The protection of football and Halloumi has deteriorated so much that politicians are asked to fix the problem and later present themselves as saviors of the day.

First, the president urged all players in the Halloumi sector to argue and narrow the differences to get the island’s number one exports back on the right track and the declining quality label for protected designations of origin (PDO) in Brussels received, admittedly not for the guilt of the Eurocrats.

This follows the “trailblazing” appeal victory in the United Kingdom, in which the Cypriot authorities celebrated the recovery of the trade name, which was temporarily lost due to the incompetence of the dirty officials.

The fact that the PDO file is in a drawer somewhere in the Commission offices is a mere matter as farmers and milk producers argue about the conditions used for goat and cow’s milk and how they are produced and how many mint leaves (or parts thereof) should be included per pack.

Instead of proceeding with the PDO file when it was first submitted years ago, pressure on politicians from farmers and cheese makers to change the “right” ingredients in Halloumi made the application difficult.

As a result, Cyprus is punished for not checking, let alone approving and stamping, the final PDO license.

This creates false Halloumi manufacturers who question the export opportunities of the Cypriot manufacturers. These are now faced with strict restrictions on squeaky cheese variants that could contribute to its marketing attraction, such as spicy and sweet halloumi slices, round and flat ones.

At the right time, the Halloumi factor could have made an immense contribution as a confidence-building measure by bringing the Greek and Turkish Cypriots closer together in terms of common production methods and sales, which was also a missed opportunity.

It is clear that the current generation of farmers and milk producers do not deserve access to this “white gold” and are obviously not interested in the legacy they will leave for the next generation if Halloumi is unique and protected until then.

In addition, politicians and decision-makers should have agreed on a common national strategy that would have protected the industry from future threats, and should not have allowed a group of individuals to decide in their own interest how to do it.

The other problem for politicians is, of course, corruption in football, which has disgraced the once “nice game”.

The cartel-controlled cartel, known as the football association, should have long since been dissolved and restructured on a democratic basis, and should not have been run by those interested in gaming and television rights that would later influence decisions.

The setbacks to a game outcome have been tolerated too long by political parties that rely on their favorite clubs to get members and votes in local and national elections.

The president should have had the courage to shut down football, in which millions of taxpayers wasted money in grants and free land to develop a cleanup that would reach the bottom.

Sport and healthy behavior should have priority here and not just rivalries and bad examples of corruption that our next generation is looking for and which it imitates in everyday life.

