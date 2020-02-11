Advertisement

Cecelia Ahern’s P. I Love You introduced readers to Holly Kennedy, a recently widowed woman who received letters from her deceased husband for a year urging her to get up after his death. Now, thirteen years after Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler brought the book to life on the big screen, Ahern is back with a sequel.

Postscript finds that Holly leads a predominantly satisfied life with Gabriel, her new love. But when she is approached by fans of her story – who want her to share her famous letters on a podcast – she realizes that she may not have finished mourning her husband.

And for fans of the film, a Postscript film adaptation, in which Hilary Swank reaffirms her role as Holly. In the meantime, keep scrolling for the exclusive excerpt of the long-awaited novel.

Tuesday morning. I hate Tuesdays because they are worse than Mondays. I have already experienced a Monday and the week is not even half past. My school day starts with double math at Mr. Murphy, who hates me as much as I hate math, which is a lot of hate in a room on a Tuesday. I have been moved to the first row in front of Mr. Murphy, so he can keep an eye on me. I’m silent like a mouse, but I can’t keep up.

It’s raining outside, my socks are still wet from the walk from the bus stop to school. I am ice cold and to add Mr. Murphy opened all the windows to wake us up because one person yawned. The boys are lucky, they are allowed to wear trousers, my legs are pimples and I feel the hair standing up. I shave them to my knee but cut my shin and it sticks through my gray woolen uniform sock. I probably shouldn’t have used Richard’s razor, but the last time I asked for my own razor, Mom said I was too young to shave my legs and I didn’t have to bother asking her again.

I hate Tuesdays. I hate school. I hate math. I hate hairy legs.

The bell rings at the end of the first period and I should feel relief because the outside halls are flooded with students going to their next class, but I know we have to walk for another 40 minutes. Sharon is sick and so the seat next to me is empty. I hate if she doesn’t stand next to me, it means I can’t copy her answers. She was moved next to me because she kept smiling, but she’s good at math, so I can copy her. I see the corridors through the glass panel next to the door. Denise is waiting for Mr. Murphy does not look and she presses her face against the glass, opens her mouth and raises her nose like a pig. I grin and look away. Some people in the class laugh, but by the time Mr. Murphy looks, she is gone.

Mr. Murphy leaves the classroom for ten minutes. We have to solve a problem he gave us. I know I cannot reach the solution because I don’t even understand the question. X and Y can kiss my ass. He comes back to the class stinking of smoke like he always does, and sits in front of me with a banana and a knife and looks at us all in a threatening way as if he is a badass. Someone is sliding in the seat next to me. John. I feel my face turning red with shame. Confused, I look over my right shoulder to the wall where he normally sits, with Gerry. Gerry looks away and down on his notebook.

“What are you doing?” I whisper, although everyone is talking, probably finished their work. Even if they are not ready yet, it doesn’t matter, Mr. Murphy always ask me.

“My friend wants to know if you’re dating him,” says John.

My heart is pounding and I feel my mouth drying up.

“Which partner?”

“Gerry. Who do you think? “

Thumb thumb.

“Is this a joke?” I ask annoyed and at the same time annoyed.

“I mean it. Yes or no?”

I roll my eyes. Gerry is the prettiest guy in the class – correction, in the year. He can have anyone he wants and this is probably a joke.

“John, it’s not funny.”

“I mean it!”

I’m afraid to turn around and look at Gerry again. My face is full of flaming red. I would rather have been in the back row, where I could always stare at Gerry whenever I wanted. Everyone loves him, and he is beautiful even with his new train tracks, and he always smells nice. Of course I love Gerry, most girls – and Peter – do that. But me and Gerry? I didn’t think he even knew I was here.

“Holly, I mean it,” says John. “Smurf will be right back. Yes or no?”

I swallow hard. If I say yes and it is a joke, I will be ashamed. But if I say no and it’s not a joke, I will never forgive myself.

“Yes,” I say, and my voice sounds completely funny.

“Cool,” John grins and hurries back to his seat.

I wait for cheers until everyone laughs and says it’s a joke. I’m waiting for humiliation, afraid to turn around, making sure everyone is smiling at me silently. There is a bang on the open door and I am frightened. Mr. Murphy is back, with his banana and his knife, smelly of smoke.

Everyone is silent.

“Everyone ready?”

There is a choir of yes.

He looks at me. “Holly?”

“No.”

“Then let’s go through it, shall we?”

I am so self-aware that everyone’s eyes are on me that I cannot even think. And Gerry, he must think I’m an absolute damper.

“OK, take the first part,” says Mr. Murphy, releasing the banana and slicing the tip. He never eats the tip, he hates the black pointed part. He cuts a thin slice of banana and eats it from the knife.

“John has thirty-two chocolate bars,” he says slowly, bowing down, and a few people are laughing. “He eats twenty-eight. What does he have now? “

“Diabetes, sir!” Gerry shouts and everyone bursts out laughing.

Even Mr. Murphy is smiling. “Thanks for that, Gerry.”

“No problem sir.”

“Because you think you’re so smart, finish this for us.”

And he does too. It’s that simple. I’m saved. I am grateful but ashamed to turn around. Something falls against my leg and lands at my feet. I look down and see a crumpled piece of paper. I pretend to lean forward to take something out of my bag and while Mr. Murphy turns his back and writes on the board, I open the ball of paper and open it on my lap.

It wasn’t a joke. Promise. You wanted to ask for centuries.

Glad you said yes.

Gerry

PS, see you later?

I grin, my heart beats, my stomach lives on butterflies. I put the letter in my bag and as I do so, I look behind me. Gerry looks at me, big blue eyes, a little nervous. I smile and he smiles. Only the two of us are busy as private jokes.

Extract from Postscript by Cecelia Ahern. Copyright © 2019 by Cecelia Ahern. Reproduced with permission from Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.

