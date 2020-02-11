Advertisement

In the words of Peter Kavinsky: “Woah, woah, woah.” P.S. I Love You star Lana Condor named John Ambrose McClaren wedding material and Peter Kavinsky “fling” material. In an interview with PopBuzz last week, Condor and her To All the Boys co-star Noah Centineo sat down to talk about the love triangle between Lara Jean, Peter and John Ambrose prior to the release of To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You on Wednesday 12th of February. Although Condor had long been Team Peter Kavinsky, she revealed that a recent fan screening for the sequel resulted in a change of heart.

“There was a show of fans and I stayed and I watched the movie in the back because I wanted to hear the reaction of the audience,” Condor said. “I hadn’t seen the movie in a while, and their reaction to John Ambrose … I was like” Oh! “So originally I was always Peter Kavinsky, but I had a moment of” Oh man! “This can change.” Condor added, “I think (you) have a good date with Peter Kavinsky (but you) marry a good old John Ambrose.”

When Centineo suggested that his character was just a “summer flirt” in need of growth and development, Condor agreed and said, “Yes. He’s the fling.”

Advertisement

A sequel to the critically acclaimed To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, PS I Still Love You follows Lara Jean (Condor) while reuniting with one of the former recipients of her old love letters, John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) – all while her relationship with her Yakult-obsessed friend, Peter (Centineo), continues to flourish. Based on Jenny Han’s book series, the sequel will be followed by a third and final volume, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 7, Condor teased a difficult love triangle with “flawed” characters in the sequel. “The first film was about love letters and fake relationships, and in this film you really get to know more,” Condor said. “We show that Peter is defective and Lara Jean is defective.” Condor added the dynamics of Lara Jean and John Ambrose: “They are true friends. Their friendship is also a very deep love … I think when people see the film, they will be shocked because it is very difficult. Johnny Ambrose is amazing. “

To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You arrives on Netflix on 12 February.

Advertisement