Pablo EscobarThe familiar killer – who confessed to killing more than 300 people – died, but not in a hail of bullets … instead, he lost a battle with stomach cancer.

Jhon Jairo Velásquez Vásquez – widely known by his pseudonym Popeye – died early Thursday at the National Cancer Institute in Bogota, where he was cared for. Popeye was hospitalized on New Year’s Eve for esophageal cancer.

He was finally transferred to the institute when the prison found out about his cancer diagnosis. Popeye had been behind bars for more than 20 years after confessing the murders … most of them on Escobar’s orders.

Popeye wrote a book in 2005 about his time in the Medellín cartel: “Survival of Pablo Escobar: ‘Popeye’ The Hitman, 23 Years and 3 Months in Prison.” He was released from prison in 2014, but was taken back only 4 years later for a number of other crimes, including extortion.

The killer, who once planned to murder a former Colombian presidential candidate, became popular on YouTube and defended conservative political views. He had over 1 million subscribers on his channel.

Popeye was 54 years old.

