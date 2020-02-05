Advertisement

Pacific Premier Bancorp. Based in Irvine, a holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, has agreed to buy Opus Bank, valued at $ 1 billion.

Opus, also headquartered in Irvine, operates 46 bank branches in California, Washington, Oregon and Arizona. As of December 31, the company had assets of $ 8 billion, loans of $ 5.9 billion and deposits of $ 6.5 billion.

Advertisement

The acquisition increases Pacific Premier’s presence to 86 stores with total assets of approximately $ 20 billion.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President and CEO of Pacific Premier, described it as a “transformative fusion”.

“The combination with Opus gives us a significant presence in attractive metropolitan cities with an operational scale, a complementary set of banking products and services, and improved earnings and business diversification,” Gardner said in a statement, adding that the company is well positioned, ” to generate profitable growth in the future.

Paul Taylor, President and Chief Executive of Opus, said the combination creates “one of the most attractive banks in the western United States”.

Pacific Premier serves small and medium-sized businesses in the Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara provinces, as well as markets in Arizona, Nevada and Washington. The company offers a wide range of credit products, including commercial, real estate, construction and SBA loans, as well as specialty banking products for homeowners’ associations and franchise loans.

Opus offers customers in Western markets commercial and retail banking products. The loans serve a variety of industries, including healthcare, media and entertainment, corporate finance, apartment buildings, commercial real estate, and structured finance.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was approved by the board of directors of both companies, Opus common share holders have the right to receive 0.90 Pacific Premier common shares for each Opus common share they own. Existing Pacific Premier shareholders will own approximately 63% of the combined company’s outstanding shares, and Opus shareholders will own the remaining 37%.

The acquisition is expected to leverage Pacific Premier’s investments in technology, diversify revenues, promote lower-cost trusts and trusts, and create more opportunities for shareholders to return capital.

Advertisement