We probably didn’t think it could happen.

Paddy Tally: “It is really important that you have a good league.” Picture: Oliver McVeigh

Just over two years ago, we visited Cork and Down on the more modest platform of a Division Two game – eight years after their 2010 All-Ireland final.

This weekend, Cork came to Newry and beat the hosts by six points. By the end of the league, both teams scored six points. Cork won head to head and saved the skin.

However, the postponement of execution was only temporary. In 2019, Cork fell on the other side of this equation, a degrading blow from Clare enough to keep rivals in Münster when both ended up with five points.

Down started at the top of division three on the last matchday of the 2019 league. A 1-point loss to Louth later and they were still the best, but their difference (+13) was behind Laois (+14) and Westmeath (+15).

“It’s terrible,” said her manager Paddy Tally afterwards.

And this is how it happens. A whole decade after having celebrated the greatest day ever, they meet in the third division. If either team fails to get up or cannot reach their provincial finals, the Tier Two Championship is their punishment / fate.

There is a certain race of down fans, all boasters and boasters, who see this view as tantamount to leaving the house in the morning only to stumble upon a bucket of vomit left behind the front door.

“It goes back to tradition and history,” admits Tally.

“People who grew up in the 80s and 90s and watched their football when the down team won All-Ireland titles and competed regularly in the Ulster final.”

“Even in 2010, it was 10 years ago that we were back in Division 1, playing football at the highest level, and staying there for a number of years. So it’s only natural for Down people to feel that they should be at the top, that Down should compete against the best teams based on their history and tradition. “

Cork is the only team in the top three leagues to have won their first two games, but a must is a good master. There has never been so much skin in the third division game as now.

It’s strange, and another example of how small the world of Ulster football is, that it’s the slim, baseball-studded figure of Tally, who is now down-manager.

As a squad player for the Tyrone team that reached the 1995 All Ireland final, he was still in his late 20s when he coached Tyrone in 2003 for his first All Ireland.

After some goodbye he was always in demand and the down management of Ross Carr and DJ Kane brought him in for the 2009 season.

While he was there, he could see that there was talent. He was also initiated into the ongoing cross-hemisphere charm offensive that Carr directed to lure Marty Clarke home when he played with Collingwood Aussie Rules.

But then Carr and Kane were removed from their posts. “Wee” James McCartan got the appearance for 2010, asked Tally to continue, benefited from Clarke’s return, and they made it through the back door of an All Ireland final as if it were the most natural thing in the world.

McCartan was on a serious level. They reached an Ulster final in 2012 and solved the Donegal puzzle in an Ulster semi-final the following year, but didn’t have the last strength to take it out.

Then the county got into a tragicomedy.

Jim McCorry came in and lasted a year. The late Eamonn Burns took over and dropped two divisions in three seasons.

There was still considerable goodwill towards Tally in Down. He had accomplished a footballing miracle when he led the relatively tiny St. Marys College for Teacher Education to the Sigerson Cup in 2017 and trained at a high level with Derry and Galway.

However, this was the first time he was in front of the house.

It was’nt easy. In his first year, he had to make his debut to 19 players in the league and 13 players in the championship, and in both competitions fell on the wrong side of the fine margins.

“I think people realize that there is work to be done here. We try to manage expectations as best as possible, together with the people, ”he says.

“It is quite a process and it takes time to develop young players so that they can do it in time.

“But I don’t think Down would fear anyone about his records and traditions, and we have to take advantage of that. How we carry ourselves, how we play the game.”

He is by nature not a fan of “Ge-Whiz”, but the fact that 10 years later is about Cork triggers a certain melancholy.

“If you see Cork in recent years, you know that there are some really good players that the minors and the U20 can get through …

“Sometimes you can lose sight of the ball for a year or two and be banned from the league.

“Of course, Cork would not be satisfied to be there, but you can see them approaching things at the moment. They focus on getting back to the higher leagues.

“I am sure that this is a temporary solution.”

It is only when you are among the non-idiots for a longer period that you realize that your season is actually judged by your activities in February and not by the peak of summer.

“And it’s so early in the year (for this print),” Tally exclaims.

“It is really important that you have a good league, because this year it is a completely different situation for everyone in these two divisions.

“This will go straight to the wire, with point differences and head-to-head attacks coming into play.

“I really can’t get this game over on the weekend and all we can do is prepare ourselves as best we can for a monster challenge in Cork.”

