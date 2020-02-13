Padma Lakshmi may now be an absolute judge for the food competition, but there was a time when the Top Chef host felt like an absolute faker, or as she put it, she was going through a period of “impostor syndrome.”

Discover how she got her performance at Top Chef and what it took to get her through her episode of doubt.

Lakshmi starts on “Top Chef”

When the 49-year-old started the cooking competition, she wasn’t sure if she wanted a reality show. She already published her own cookbook, Easy Exotic: A Model’s low-fat recipes from around the world in 1999.

She was asked to participate in the show in the first season, but had to give up because of her busy schedule, and the place went to Katie Lee (then Katie Lee Joel). When the show started its second season, the producers again asked Lakshmi to come along, and this time she agreed.

“Padma fits perfectly in this show,” said then Bravo president Lauren Zalaznick. “She is an absolute food fanatic and she is both very intelligent and emotional about food. I think she’s a magnet, both because of her intellect and because of her appearance. “

How modeling led to the current role of Lakshmi

As is the case for most people and most careers, the journey is not linear. Getting to point B from point A can take many detours and side streets. That was the case for someone’s mother, who was a former model and became a much-praised author, host and actress somewhere along the way.

“I didn’t go to college to have anything to do with food,” she said in her 2015 Jubilee Talk. “I was a theater student. I studied theater and American literature and studied abroad in Spain. . . and started modeling. I thought I could earn quite a lot of money by standing still. “

“People don’t realize this, but my career as a model has directly influenced what I do today. I credit my modeling career with my career in nutrition. It enabled me to travel all over the world, taste the world, and explore places that I had never had the chance to go to, such as France, Bali. “

Lakshmi struggles with “impostor syndrome”

Surprising to hear, Lakshmi felt from her element on Top Chef. On the other hand, it is understandable. She did not graduate from a culinary institute and did not follow formal training in something for gourmets. She was chosen by Bravo Network for her ability to speak and write about food with such passion and sensuality.

“I think the biggest thing the needle moved in front of me was to give myself permission to learn and think while working,” That’s OK! “She continued in her Jubilee speech.” In the first season of Top Chef I was bothered by the impostor syndrome. I didn’t have any (cooking experience in restaurants). I thought, I will just be a very good host. “

A colleague from Top Chef unknowingly gave her the boost it needed.

“Somewhere there, and he probably doesn’t even know and we are friends, I heard Eric Ripert say to another boss:” No, Padma has a very sensitive palate, as one of the most sensitive palates of everyone I have “have each other ever met! “she said.

“I have retained that. Every time I felt insecure or insufficient, what I did a lot on that set, I just had to trust what I knew instead of what I didn’t know. “

It is amazing what an encouragement word will do for your day and career.

