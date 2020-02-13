A day after a Pakistani court sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) founder, Hafiz Saeed, to terrorist financing in two cases, people familiar with government developments said that the decision’s effectiveness remains to be seen be.

“We have seen media reports that a court in Pakistan has sentenced the United Nations-named and internationally banned terrorist Hafiz Saeed in the context of terrorist financing. It is part of Pakistan’s longstanding international commitment to end support for terrorism, ”said those familiar with the development.

“The decision was made on the eve of the FATF plenary meeting, which needs to be considered. So the effectiveness of this decision remains to be seen, ”they added.

Saeed was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for terrorist financing – the first time that the terrorist named by the United States was found guilty by the Pakistani judiciary.

The anti-terror court judge, Arshad Hussain Bhatta, ruled that the five and a half years imprisonment granted to Saeed in both cases would run concurrently, and fined him 15,000 rupees in both cases.

Significantly, the verdict came four days before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary session in Paris to assess Pakistan’s measures to combat terrorist financing and money laundering. Pakistan was keen to disappear from the so-called gray list of the organization to combat terrorist financing and money laundering.

“It must also be seen whether Pakistan would take action against all other terrorist entities and people operating in areas under its control and quickly bring the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including those in Mumbai and Pathankot, to justice,” said the Development trusted people said.

Saeed, who was arrested last July, can appeal the judgment to higher courts.

The 69-year-old Saeed, for whom the US has offered a $ 10 million bounty, has been arrested several times since the Mumbai attacks in 2008, but has never been officially charged or prosecuted in Pakistani courts. US and Indian officials have accused him of a key role in carrying out the Mumbai attacks in 2008, which killed 166 people.

Saeed recorded his testimony in court and admitted “not guilty”.